Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Oct. 13

» Cruise-in & Barbecue meal, noon-6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Pre-order plates ($10) at 229-6493.

» Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, noon-6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Pre-order plates ($10) at 229-6493.

» Wine by the River Festival: 2-7 p.m. ,the Smith River Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton; fundraiser for the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Music by Jeff Anderson Band, Martin & Kelly and Matt Boswell; drinks, Chateau Morrisette, Childress Vineyard, Blue Ridge Vineyard, Amrhein Wine Cellers & Mountain Valley Brewing. $10-$25; www.winebyriver.com.

» New art shows at Piedmont Arts are “Exhibit of Carl Chiarenza,” on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and History, “Exhibit of Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers” and “Exhibit of Tools of Happiness” through Jan. 8. Free admission.

» Painting with Karen Conner is at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in creating a unique painting in each class. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members per class.