Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Oct. 13

TODAY
Henry County Planning Commission: for hearings, 6 p.m., Summerlin meeting room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
General Joseph Martin Chapter of DAR: 10:30 a.m., Hugo’s Restaurant. Members, bring items for the Salem VA Hospital patients.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Kiwanis pancake day: 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Broad Street Parking Lot, Uptown Martinsville, $7/per plate or carry out for all you can-eat pancakes; one serving of sausage and drink.
Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse. (Ann Walker, 732-0509)
Patriot Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors!:” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).
FRIDAY
Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.
Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.
Patriot Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors!:” 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Student Center at P&HCC. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).
Friends of Library Book Sale: 1-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.
“Fun-filled Night” at Woolwine Elementary: The bingo, crafts and vendors originally scheduled for this night will be postponed until spring. Meals still available: chicken sandwich, chips and drink, $5, or four meals for $20. Door prizes for prepaid orders. Meal pickup: 4-7 p.m.
Angel Tree application meetings: by appointment, through Oct. 29. Gifts for needy children for Christmas, through Salvation Army. Call 638-7259.
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Stuart.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
Drive thru fish fry: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville. Limited dine-in. Fish sandwiches $5. Call 276-673-7883 to place orders.
Food pantry: 9-11 a.m., Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, on the cemetery side of the church. Helpers available; no questions asked.
Mt. Bethel Brunswick stew: 10 a.m., Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. Phone in orders to Fay Moore at 276-673-6378. $8/quart.
Ridgeway Ruritan Brunswick stew: 9 a.m. to noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club, 111 Magnolia St.; $8/quart. Pre-orders requested; Karen Zehr, 806-6110 or Robert Lackey, 340-0367.
Horsepasture Ruritan Club Brunswick stew (choice of regular or spicy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Order from Lisa Harbour, 957-2281; Elizabeth Oakes, 638-4869; Daphne Stone, 957-1029; Ruth Mize, 957-1703; or Cathy Pope, 957-5259.
Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Stuart. For dine-in, $8/adults, $4/children; take-out, $8. Call-in orders: 930-2113.
Free take- out breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Avenue; under the portico in back.
Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Snow Creek Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook.
Patriot Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors!:” 2 & 7 p.m. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).
Race Night Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., downtown Bassett. All makes & models welcome; food court; 50/50 drawing to benefit Harmony Hall. No tents, pets or burn-outs. Free admission.
Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.
Friends of Library Book Sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.
Blue Jeans & Bling: 5:30-8 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza, by MHC Historical Society. Barbecue meal; Rag Top Band; live auction. Tickets $35/$40 (403-5361 or mhchistoricalsociety.com).
Apple Dumpling Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Stuart.
Third Annual Michael C. Jarrett Basketball Clinic: Oct. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Y. Ages 6-16, $25 per day or $40 for both. Registration starts each morning at 9.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. 20 games for $20; coverall, $5; prizes, concession. $50 prize each game, with overall payout $150 if not won within 52 draws.
Hamburger Steak Dinner and gun raffle: 4-6:30 p.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Dept. Plates ($10) include hamburger stead, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and drink. Raffle at 6:30.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting, noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY
“Treasure from the Vault:” 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County eritage Center and Museum.
NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 7 p.m., regular monthly meeting.
TUESDAY
Horsepasture District community meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building, with Horsepasture Supervisor Debra Buchanan, County Administrator Tim Hall, Henry County Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Steve Eanes and VDOT resident engineer Lisa Hughes. Social distancing will be observed.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 20
OSHA 30 for General Industry, 3:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays (except Nov. 24) through Nov. 29, Patrick & Henry Community College. Training for supervisors who have safety responsibilities. $249.99. Register: 656-0260 or ph.augusoft.net
THURSDAY, Oct. 21
Golfing “Fore” Education: registration, 11 a.m.; shotgun start, noon, at Chatmoss Country Club. Proceeds to benefit PIE Grant programs and local classrooms, through the Education Foundation. For information: 632-6401, www.martinsville.com or sharon@mhcchamber.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, Fairy Street, Ext., across from the high school.
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Ages 12 and older. White pumpkin is the subject. $35; register at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse (Ann Walker, 732-0509).
FRIDAY Oct. 22
» Exhibits opening reception at Piedmont Arts at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Reception in honor of new exhibits, Carl Chiarenza, Print/Imprint:Asheville Printmakers and Tools of Happiness. Gallery talk is at 6:16 p.m. Complimentary wine and light refreshments. Free and open to public. RSVP required to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org by Oct. 19
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Pathways to Recovery, 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
» AA meeting, 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
» AA meeting, noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY Oct. 23
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in painting Halloween Hill, (ages 12 plus), $30 members/$35 non-members. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Cruise-in & Barbecue meal, noon-6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Pre-order plates ($10) at 229-6493.
» Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, noon-6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Pre-order plates ($10) at 229-6493.
» Wine by the River Festival: 2-7 p.m. ,the Smith River Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton; fundraiser for the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Music by Jeff Anderson Band, Martin & Kelly and Matt Boswell; drinks, Chateau Morrisette, Childress Vineyard, Blue Ridge Vineyard, Amrhein Wine Cellers & Mountain Valley Brewing. $10-$25; www.winebyriver.com.
» New art shows at Piedmont Arts are “Exhibit of Carl Chiarenza,” on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and History, “Exhibit of Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers” and “Exhibit of Tools of Happiness” through Jan. 8. Free admission.
» Painting with Karen Conner is at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in creating a unique painting in each class. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members per class.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
» NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
» AA meeting, noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY Oct. 24
» NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY</&h1>
Oct. 27
» Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
» Free community meal is at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
As has become a tradition, Martinsville Speedway will again host Track Laps for Charity to raise money for the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, fans will have the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around Martinsville’s historic half-mile for a donation of $25. The charity drive will take place the same week as the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races.
The event will take place from 7-9 p.m.
THURSDAY Oct. 28
Pumpkin Painting: 10:30-11 a.m., Piedmont Arts. Wee Create class (ages 2-5) (with adult supervision) spends time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Free to members/$10 non-members. Register at PiedmontsArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Pumpkin Painting: 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Wee Create class (ages 2-5) (with adult supervision) spends time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Free to members/$10 non-members. Register at PiedmontsArts.org or call 276-632-3221.