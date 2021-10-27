Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Oct. 28

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
County of Henry Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., public hearings, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
Track Laps for Charity: fundraiser for Grace Network: 7-9 p.m., drive your own vehicle on track of Martinsville Speedway, $25.
Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m., Stone Memorial Christian Church, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Pumpkin Painting Wee Create class: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Seasonal crafts for ages 2-5. $10; register at PiedmontsArts.org or 276-632-3221.
Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. until all the food is gone, Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse. (Ann Walker, 732-0509).
FRIDAY
Halloween breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. All-you-can-eat includes sausage, ham, apples, gravy, biscuits, eggs, orange juice and coffee, $7. Live music from 10 a.m.-noon. Come dressed in your favorite costume.
Halloween Trunk or Treat: 5:50-7:30 p.m., Jack Dalton Park, Collinsville, by Southside Survivor Response Center-Rainbow House. Also rock painting and light refreshments.
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
A Pink Event by MLC Cancer Foundation: 3 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville, masks required; vaccinations appreciated; limited capacity; to RSVP, text message the letters RSVP to 415-991-0390.
Family Fall Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry. Vehicles on display; hotdogs; games; prizes; sweet treats; hayrides and more. Everything is free and outside. To display a vehicle, call the pastor at 434-713-9239. Rain date is Nov. 6.
Brunswick stew: 9 a.m., Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, $8/quart.
Covered Bridge 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Registration 8-8:45 a.m. at the Smith River Church of the Brethren, 2282 Bob White Road, Stuart, and transportation will be provided at the start and end of the run from that spot. Fundraiser for the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center. $25 ($15 for ages 6-12; get registration form at www.CoveredBridge5K.com or contact Stephanie Vipperman at 276-694-3945 or stephanievipperman@embarqmail.com or Linda Martin at 276-692-7138.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY
Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30 p.m., Uptown Main Street. To set up a booth or table to hand out treats, register at patrickchamber.com, at https://bit.ly/stuartspooktacular21 or call 276-694-6012.
NASCAR Xfinity 500 playoff race: 2 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/.
TUESDAY
Election Day: Polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed in observance of Election Day. Will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 8 a.m.
Martinsville City Municipal Building and constitutional offices: closed for Election Day. No bulk or brush pick-up.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3
Guiding Good Choices: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Zoom. Workshops by Piedmont Community Services for parents, to help kids 9-14 make healthy choices and avoid drugs. Register: Brian Hundley at 201-2385 or bhundley@piedmontcsb.org.
THURSDAY, Nov. 4
Martinsville City Council meeting to be held.
FRIDAY, Nov. 5
Big basement sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles, 119 East Main St., Martinsville. All proceeds go to Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.
First Fridays: 4-8 p.m., uptown Martinsville with arts, crafts, food and more. Also Dec. 3.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY, Nov. 6
Brunswick stew sale: noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. $8/quart. Available only by preordering by calling Don Kendrick at 276-806-1071, Joe Varner at 276-629-1411 or Sherry McCoy at 276-340-0269.
Veterans Day Banquet 2021, hosted by American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 5 p.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, 17615 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. Speaker U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Stephen C. Evans.
Veterans Day Parade: 2 p.m. (line up at 1), uptown Stuart, followed by ceremony at the Patrick County Administration office. for more information, contact Clyde Thomas at Clyde-JeanThomas@hotmail.com or Richard Cox at 276-930-3265.
Big basement sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,, Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles.
Spaghetti dinner for Mountain Mission School: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Christian Church. Take-out only; adults, $8, under 10, $4.50. Proceeds for holiday cheer for school faculty.
Chili Cookoff: noon-3 p.m., 835 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Fundraiser for Caring Hearts Free Clinic. $10 for quart of chili and dessert. Must place orders (276-694-3410)
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
THURSDAY, Nov. 11
Veterans Day Celebration: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Speaker Dr. G.H. Vaughan; announcement of MHC Veteran of the Year; 29th Infantry Band; refreshments.
“Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 Years Later,” a one-man play: 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. $20 for adults; $10 for students (k-12). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
Veterans Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed.
FRIDAY, Nov. 12
Music night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, with Snow Creek Ole Tyme Band; gates open at 5 p.m.; admission $5 donation. Social distancing required with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Nov. 13
Fall fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, vendors, cruise-n, food trucks, book sale, paint class and Barnival on the ballfield with the Pig Train; free admission with children’s activities at an additional cost. Vendor spots available until Nov. 5. Call the centre at 276-957-5757 for more information.
Disability Rights and Resource Center annual meeting: 9:30 a.m., Distancing Learning Classroom of Virginia Museum of Natural History.
29th Annual Big Bird Toy Ride: registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, 1 p.m.; 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Cost of $10 or one new toy entitles each person to food the ride and music by Madhouse. All proceeds to Christmas Cheer. Rain date Dec. 11.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Doors open at 4:30. $20 for 20 games, coveralls $5 each, door prizes, concessions. Each game pays out $50 with the cover-all payout at $150 if not won within 53 draws. Bring donations for Patrick County Food Bank for free coverall.
» Holiday Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13, Reynolds Homestead’s Community Engagement Center, Critz. (Vendor space $25—Terri Leviner, 694-7181 ext. 22)
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
SUNDAY, Nov. 14
Barn quilt class: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided; registration deadline Nov. 5. Pricing is based on size of quilt. Contact the center at 276-957-5757 or www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com for more information
TUESDAY, Nov. 16
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.