Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Sept. 14

TODAY

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: noon, Martinsville Library.

Gen. Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 10:30 a.m., at Hugo’s Restaurant, lunch following.

Patrick County Agricultural Fair: Rotary Field in Stuart.

Move to Martinsville/Music in the Box show: 8 p.m., Hamlet Vineyards, music by Blake Christiana of Yarn; $15 (hamletvineyards.com); Pickle and Ash food truck from 6-8 p.m.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Rangeley Ruritan family night: 6 p.m., Clarence’s.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Patrick County Agricultural Fair: Rotary Field in Stuart.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Patrick County Agricultural Fair: Rotary Field in Stuart; youth poultry show, 6 p.m.; bunny hopping exhibit; Take the Scoop on Poop Challenge.

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, with Slick Jr. & The Reactors; presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club.

MHC is for Book Lovers Book-fest: Time TBA, Spencer-Penn Centre; dinner with authors.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Carson Meeks Celebration of Life: 8 p.m., Live Round at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 210 Mill Creek Drive, Bassett; $10 donation; 50/50 raffle; contact Becky Hill at 276-221-8811 for more information.

Free community breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville.

Free community breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church; take out or outdoor seating available, weather permitting.

At Home Baking Edition: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Library; Latoya Hodge, co-owner of 50 Shadez of Flavor, teaches how to make banana pudding cheesecake. Free. Call 276-403-5430 to register.

Blue Night at the Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., from Cross Point Church in Ridgeway at 2:15 p.m. to Bassett. Fundraiser for Benevolence Funds of local law enforcement.

Fundraising concert: 6-10 p.m., Fieldale Recreation Center lawn; $5; music by Double Barrel; bring a lawn chair.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department County Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., fire station; cost, $8 adult, $4 child. Call-in orders: 276-930-2113.

Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department‘s 50th Anniversary/Community Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the department, 3230 Chatham Road, Martinsville. Meet the firefighters; see trucks and equipment; free hot dogs, bouncy houses and more.

Patrick County Agricultural Fair: Rotary Field in Stuart; horses in barn; flatfooting contest.

MHC is for Book Lovers Book-fest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. Authors, vendors, food trucks and other activities.

American Cancer Society Relay for Life: 3-7 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex. To register: www.relayforlife.org/mhcva.

PRESS Active Shooter Defense Training (Prepare, Respond, Engage, Save, Survive): 9 a.m. to noon, New College Institute, by Protect His House.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

Architecture & History of Uptown Martinsville program: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse), with Virginia King.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

P&HCC College Board: 12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Center, Patrick & Henry Community College. Budget & Finance committee, 11:30 a.m., Frith 124.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Beat Saber game night: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Martinsville Library; call 276-403-5430 to register.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21

Drive-thru community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial Methodist Church; corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 to reserve meals.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.

Henry County Fair: Martinsville Speedway.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Sept. 22

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Henry County Fair: Martinsville Speedway.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Sept. 23

Henry County Fair: Martinsville Speedway.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Evergreen, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

Henry County Fair: Martinsville Speedway.

Bridging the Gap Between Church & Community Cruise-In: noon to 5 p.m., Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton. Heads of State is the co-host.

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race: Martinsville Speedway, $30.

SUNDAY, Sept. 25

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Sept. 26

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors to meet: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Sept. 27

Author talk: 10 a.m., Bassett Historical Center; William Guerrant on “Jim Wren.”

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.: The final Wednesday market.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Sept. 29

Blood Drive: noon to 6 p.m., Horsepasture Christian Church. To make appointment, call 800-733-2767.

Open Poetry Slam and Traumedy with Roscoe Burnems: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $20.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Sept. 30

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Oct. 1

Bargain Fair: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charity League Warehouse, 242 Franklin St.

“39 Ghosts” locally made movie: 7 p.m., Hollywood Cinema

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 2

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 3

“Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America” program by Jan MacKell Collins: 3 p.m. MHC Heritage Center and Museum (old courthouse), MHC Historical Society.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Oct. 4

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Oct. 6

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Oct. 7

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Oct. 8

Veterans Appreciation Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; games, music and food; sponsored by Veterans Service Organization.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 9

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 10

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Oct. 11

Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; second Tuesday of each month; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Oct. 13

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Oct. 14

Blues, Brews & Stews: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts’ Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Oct. 15

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 16

“Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America”: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 17

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Oct. 22

Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Stuart.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Oct. 25

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

“Be Part of History” fall blood drive: 10 a.m., MCH Heritage Center (former county courthouse).

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 31

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Nov. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 3

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

SATURDAY, Nov. 5

MONDAY, Nov. 7

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

MONDAY, Nov. 14

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

SUNDAY, Nov. 20

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Nov. 26

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 3 SUNDAY, Dec. 4

Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

MONDAY, Dec. 19 TUESDAY, Dec. 27 WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

