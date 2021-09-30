Martinsville-area events

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
Genie Elgin’s art class “Coffee & Canvas” is at 9 a.m. on the patio of Sweetcakes Bakery-Cafe in Collinsville. Attendees will be painting fall harvest—a choice of pumpkins or apple basket. All supplies provided. The cost is $25. Register by sending a text with your name to 276-224-0029.
Community meal drive-thru is at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
Free community meal is at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Extension. All donors will receive a college football-themed T-shirt.
Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person application assistance is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Community COVID-19 testing is at 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No referrals or registration required, and no age restrictions. Remain in vehicle unless otherwise instructed. No pets allowed in vehicles. Masks required. For more information, contact Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311 and ask for Gloria Martinez, care resources coordinator.
Blues, Brews & Stews is at 6 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Gardens at Piedmont Arts. General admission cost is $20, and tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org. Food, drinks and live music in the Art Garden. T.C. Carter Band will perform their signature blend of blues, country and rock music. Ticket price includes Brunswick stew, cornbread, banana pudding and water/tea. Cash bar. Bring a lawn chair for seating. No outside food or drinks. In case of rain the event will move inside at Piedmont Arts.
Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Bassett Moose Lodge Cruise In/BBQ & Vendor Craft Show is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Carry-out black pot chicken or BBQ plates will be available for purchase at 11 a.m. If interested in being a vendor, contact Sunday Wise at 276-224-0437. If interested in participating in cruise-in, call Peewee at 276-229-2117 or Ricky Foster at 276-732-3428.
Bassett Ruritan Club’s apple butter will be ready for pick-up at 10 a.m. at the club’s building on Philpott Dam Road. The cost is $8 a quart or $5 a pint. Pre-order by calling Joe Varner at 276-629-1411, Don Kendrick at 276-806-1071 or Sherry McCoy at 276-340-0269.
Eco printing workshop is at 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts with instructors Jennifer Reis and Leslie Pearson. Eco printing is a contact printing process using botanical materials such as leaves and flowers. Advanced registration required. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org and are $75 for members and $80 for nonmembers.
MONDAY
Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser will continue through Oct. 8. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
TUESDAY
Genie Elgin’s Art class is at 9 a.m. at Railway Cafe outdoor dining area in Bassett. Attendees will be painting “season’s splendor,” a railway Landscape. All supplies provided. Cost is $25. Register by texting name to 276-224-0029.
Oct. 7
Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Latin Ballet of Virginia: Verde is at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org for $20 for adults and $10 for students (K-12).
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
» “Rooster Walk Reunion,” a 3-day festival at Pop’s Farm, runs through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop’s Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser concludes. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Household Hazardous Waste Day is at 9 a.m.-noon at the Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway. All residents of Henry County and Martinsville can drop off items. The event is not open for commercial business use. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of paper for off-site shredding. No documents larger than 8.5x11 inches will be accepted.
» Figsboro Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew sale is at 7-11 a.m. or until sold out. Cost is $8 per quart available at Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville or by contacting any club member. Proceeds benefit the club’s community service and scholarship programs.
» Caring by sharing is at 10 a.m.-noon at Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown. Free clothing, toys and household items for babies and school-age students will be available.
» Painting Prodigies for ages 5 to 12 is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. This painting class with be led by Karen Conner. Students will complete a 12-by-12-inch canvas. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers per class.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
