Martinsville-area events

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.

Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person application assistance is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.

FRIDAY

Community COVID-19 testing is at 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No referrals or registration required, and no age restrictions. Remain in vehicle unless otherwise instructed. No pets allowed in vehicles. Masks required. For more information, contact Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311 and ask for Gloria Martinez, care resources coordinator.