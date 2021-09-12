Martinsville-area recurring events: Sept. 12, 2021

These are community service events that occur on a consistent calendar. This list appears each Sunday in the Martinsville Bulletin. Send your events to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
Drive-thru community meal at is at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, which is on the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
AA meeting is at 2 p.m. at Broad Street Christian Church, Martinsville.
SUNDAYS
NA meeting is at 8 p.m. at Holy Lutheran Church in Martinsville.
TUESDAYS
TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weigh in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have free, drive-thru community meals at 5:30-6:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month through Oct. 26.
AA meeting is at noon at City Park Shelter one.
AA meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Memorial Church in Collinsville.
NA meeting is at 8 p.m. at Holy Lutheran Church in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAYS
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, presents free community meals to go at 5:15-5:45 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month in the Parish House parking lot through December 29.
THURSDAYS
AA meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Memorial Church in Collinsville.
AA meeting is at noon City Park Shelter one.
FRIDAYS
Pathways to Recovery is at 8 p.m. at Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting is at 7 p.m. at Church of Christ in Collinsville.
AA meeting is at noon City Park Shelter one.