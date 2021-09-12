Martinsville-area recurring events: Sept. 12, 2021

These are community service events that occur on a consistent calendar. This list appears each Sunday in the Martinsville Bulletin. Send your events to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.

TODAY

Drive-thru community meal at is at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, which is on the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.

AA meeting is at 2 p.m. at Broad Street Christian Church, Martinsville.

SUNDAYS

NA meeting is at 8 p.m. at Holy Lutheran Church in Martinsville.

TUESDAYS