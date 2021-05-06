 Skip to main content
Ridgeway church seeks minister
Ridgeway church seeks minister

New Bethel Progressive Primitive Baptist Church in Ridgeway is looking for a minister.

The church says candidates must be licensed and ordained and willing to serve as the congregation's spiritual leader.

Interested individuals should submit a resume, cover letter,  credentials, two letters of recommendations (clergy and lay-person) and desired salary to this address: New Bethel PPB Church, Attn: Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 68, Ridgeway, VA 24148. All queries must be postmarked by May 28.

Or send an email no later than May 28 to dillard5.vd@gmail.com.

