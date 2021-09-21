Saturday's Relay for Life gets a big boost with major donation

In recognition for having been Grand Matron of Order of the Eastern Star for the past 2 years, Robbin Hall received a gift to go to the charity of her choice.

She chose Relay for Life, which she presented with a donation of $16,000 from Eastern Star.

This year's Relay for Life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex in the festival area.

This will be the first Relay since 2019, since last year's was not held due to the pandemic. However, precautions will be in place, so attendees must expect to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The co-chairs of Relay for Life have been Sandra Moore and the late Carolyn Hudson, who died on Aug. 22.