Sovah-Martinsville names winner of highest award

Annette Pinchback is Sovah-Martinsville’s 2021 Mercy Award winner, which goes to one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and who best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

Pinchback is a respiratory therapist and has been with Sovah Health for 11 years.

“We are extremely proud to recognize Annette for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion,” Tory Shepherd, interim CEO of Sovah-Martinsville, said in a release.

Each hospital winner will be considered for LifePoint’s 2021 company-wide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. Other

nominees for Sovah-Martinsville were Heather Ashe, Sandra Hairston and LaTonya Mullins.