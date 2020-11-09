Veterans Day closings

Veterans Day is Wednesday. All federal, state and local govern offices will be closed.

This includes the U.S. Post Office. Banks also are closed.

Henry County and PSA offices are closed, but convenience centers for garbage disposal and recycling will be open.

The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed.

The Martinsville Municipal Building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices will be closed. Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules. There will be no bulk or brush pickup.

Public schools are closed.