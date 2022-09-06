Another laundromat library to come soon

One area laundromat is all about “Swish, Spin and Stories,” thanks to the Martinsville-Henry County Chapter of Altrusa International, and a second one is on its way to getting a children’s reading nook.

The Altrusa chapter set up a Swish, Spin and Stories “laundromat library” for children at Scrub Board Laundromat on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville in January. It features a child-sized table and chairs, a stocked book shelf and a cheerful bulletin board.

The chapter also put up signs, in both English and Spanish, that say, “Read a book, Take a book, Love a book, Share a book.”

It is doing so well that Altrusa is in the process of opening another location at a laundromat on Rives Road.

The club supplies the books to the laundromat library, taking donations of books in good condition from group members and also by buying the books online. Altrusa Governor-Elect Linda Dorr said that the group does research on which books are appropriate and Diane Vann said that it’s also important to have books available to people from all walks of life.

“Each month we were replacing at least 30 children’s books here,” Altrusa MHC Service Committee Chair Lillian Holland said. And that’s fine that people were taking them home, club members added — their whole purpose was to get kids reading.

“We’re not expecting anybody to bring any [of the books] back,” Holland said.

“We want them to take it because our goal is to have a book in every home,” Dorr said.

“We had a goal, which is an Altrusa literacy goal internationally, of 500 books,” Dorr said. “We met that goal in our last service year, and we’re well on our way for this year … and that’s how we’re going to be able to measure our success is how many books get taken.”

The idea began when an Altrusa chapter in Reno, Nevada, made a laundromat library, and Dorr proposed the idea to the clubs service committee chair to begin setting one up in Collinsville.

The chapter applied for a grant to Altrusa International, which awarded the chapter $2,000 to set up the first laundromat library.

“We were working really on the philosophy ‘You meet the children where they are,’” Vann said. “And we figured a laundromat was a place where parents could come and bring their children with them.”

“Bob’s Enterprises that manages all these laundromats has been very cooperative and supportive of our interest in doing this,” Holland said.

The grant for the first library allowed for the addition of a second expansion, and the group is now in the process of reaching back out with the results and an area needs survey to start the process of opening up the second location.

Altrusa is an international non-profit service organization with chapters all over the world. “One of the main objectives of Altrusa is promotion of literacy,” Vann said. “Community service and promotion of literacy are our two big emphases, so we always are looking for an avenue to fulfill those.”

The group also takes items to nursing homes, collects toys and items for children at Christmas time, reads and distributes books to children at the pumpkin patch each year, collects newspapers for the SCPA, makes no-sew throws for nursing homes, donates to the Pregnancy Care Center and more, said Chapter President Nancy Bryant.

For more information on Altrusa, visit https://districttwo.altrusa.org/ or the Facebook page Altrusa International of Martinsville and Henry County Virginia, and to join the group contact Nancy Bryant at nancy.farm102@comcast.net.