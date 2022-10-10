 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ararat Ruritan Club donates to Blue Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, Ararat Vol. Rescue Squad

The Ararat Ruritan Club made donations to the Ararat Volunteer Rescue Squad, represented at the Ruritan Club meeting by Mike Fulk, and to the Blue Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, represented by Billy Aldridge. Both squads service the Ararat and Willis Gap communities and provide aid in Patrick County. Ararat Ruritan Club Vice President Michael Noonkester presented the donations.

These, and other donations, were funded through club fundraisers. Bingo and a virtual raffle fundraiser are held monthly, and annual fundraisers include an ad book campaign and the BBQ/Cruise-in which will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 on club grounds.

The BBQ/Cruise-in menu will include BBQ, potatoes, slaw, beans, rolls, homemade dessert and soft drink or water. The cost is $10, and meals will be available for take-out. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are invited to join the cruise-in for free at the club building at 4711 Ararat Highway in Ararat.

The club will have a Christmas cash giveaway in December with a prize of $1,000.

For the Patrick County Agricultural Fair, the club teamed up with three other clubs in the county for a display to highlight fundraising and community events held by the Ruritan clubs of Ararat, Meadows of Dan, Patrick Springs and Red Bank.

For more information visit the Facebook page Ararat Ruritan Club or email AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com.

