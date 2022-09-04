Area houses recognized as historically significant

Martinsville is widely heralded for the beauty and variety of styles of its houses. Fifty-four acres of them are recognized officially for their significance by the National Register of Historic Places.

The Historic District of Martinsville encompasses 133 buildings, one site, four structures and one object. Only three of them previously had been listed in the National Register: The John B. Carter House, Scuffle Hill (now called the Parish House) and the Little Post Office.

The areas are so listed under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1986 through the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. The designation was made official in July 2006 and filed with the U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service.

The properties in the district have both private and public-local ownership.

The district qualifies because it “is associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history” and it “embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period or method of construction or represents the work of a master, or possesses high artistic values, or represents a significant and distinguishable entity whose components lack individual distinction,” the report states.

Other reasons for which a property would be considered significant are “associated with the lives of persons significant in our past” and “has yielded, or is likely to yield information important in prehistory and history.”

Noted architects who have helped develop Martinsville include George Franklin Barber; Caldwell and Eubank; and Raymond W. Long.

The East Church Street – Starling Avenue Historic District is a late 19th to early 20th century residential neighborhood, the report states. The 14-block district, encompassing 54 acres, extends mostly along East Church Street and Starling Avenue and includes several smaller side streets: Brown, Cleveland, Letcher and Scuffle Hill.

Most of the houses in the district were built between the 1880s and 1950s. “The variety of architectural styles represent a full range of the popular residential styles during this period,” the report states, including Queen Anne, Gothic Revival, Colonial Revival, Tudor Revival, American Foursquare and Craftsman/Bungalow.

The houses typically are two stories high. Construction materials include wood and brick, with detailing in stone, molded bricks, decorative-sawn wood, shingles, copper and slate.

The district includes 100 “primary resources” (96 homes, one church, one school, one commercial building and one post office” and 43 “secondary resources” (garages or sheds in back yards). The 1928 Martinsville High School gym is counted as a secondary resource.

“In general, the buildings retain a high level of integrity and are in relatively good condition,” the report states. “However some of the houses have been converted to commercial office use, and as a result, their residential setting has been compromised with the addition of parking lots in the front yards.”

The two earliest houses are the James Cheshire House on 615 E. Church St. and the Obidiah Allen House at 621 E. Church St. They are Folk Victorian in frame construction with simple detailing.

The John W. Carter House at 324 E. Church St. was built in 1896 and has asymmetrical form, roof turrets, horseshoe arches and intricate scrollsawn detailing. That house was designed by Tennessee architect George Franklin Barber as an “order-by-mail” kit that was shipped with plans and materials by rail.

The Little Post Office at 207 Starling Ave. is Queen Anne style and built in 1893.

At 307 Brown St., the Louisa H. Carter House, built in 1901, is a two-story, three-bay form with side-gable roof and central peak.

The only church in the district is Christ Episcopal Church, at 321 E. Church St. Its style is Gothic Revival. It is brick, with a cruciform plan with cross-gable roof, a central belfry and a corner tower with crenellated parapet. Details include corbelled brickwork at the cornice, gable ends, belt courses, cross timberering at the gable ends, and pointed-arched door and window openings with stained glass.

Another example of the Queen Anne style is the Peter S. Ford House at 311 Brown St. This 1910 house features a complex form with a corner tower, but many of its details have been lost in remodeling.

Scuffle Hill, at 311 E. Church St., is more commonly known now as the Parish House. Its first name was Oak Hall, when it was built in 1905-06 by tobacco magnate Benjamin F. Stevens. It was a three-story granite and brick structure designed in a combination of features from the Classical, Craftsman and Mediterranean styles. It was destroyed by fire in 1917, and in its place a two story Colonial Revival brick house was completed in 1920. The new house incorporated portions of the original house, including the pressed stretcher-bond brick walls, the two-story polygonal window bays and the granite belt course. It features a Doric portico and gable roof and dormers.

The R.M. Simmons House at 209 Starling Ave., built in 1915, is a sophisticated example of Colonial Revival. The brick house is accented in the classical style with pedimented gables with lunette windows, jack arches with keystones over the windows and Doric columns supporting the wraparound porch.

The C.T. Womack House at 18 Starling Ave. is another Colonial Revival style brick house. Built in 1910, it has a hip roof with Palladian dormer and full width porch supported by Ionic columns with a projecting pedimented gable at entrance.

The greatest amount of development in the East Church Street and Starling Avenue area happened in the time between World Wars I and II, 1918 through 1945. Seventy percent of the houses in that area were built then by many of the leading citizens and businessmen, “large and well designed, reflecting the prosperity and economic growth of the city.”

“The construction of the G.T. Lester House (308 Starling Avenue), known locally as the ‘Wedding Cake House,’ opened the period after World War I with a strong statement,” the report states.

The 1925 John W. Townes House at 307 E. Church St. anchors the other end of the district in the popular Colonial Revival style. It has side gable roof with dormers, jack arches with keystones and gabled entry porch, all trademarks of the style.

Other solid examples of Colonial Revival are the two-story Kennon Whittle House at 204 Starling Ave., also built around 1925, with a rounded entry porch supported by Doric columns, and the Nicholas Schottland House at 1 Starling Ave., a square form with hip roof with dormers and a gabled entry porch surrounded by Ionic columns.

Scuffle Hill Road is a charming small neighborhood behind the Parish House.

The log and stucco house at 7 Scuffle Hill Road was built in 1935. The report says it has a one-story addition with vinyl siding, but if it’s still there, it can’t be seen from the road.

Also built in the 1930s were 11 and 15 Scuffle Hill Road. “Sometime betwen 1950 and 1965” the two houses were joined together “with a two-story hyphen. Around 2000, this hyphen was torn off, and the houses became separate parcels again.”

The William J. Frank House at 19 Scuffle Hill Road was built in 1940, as was 20 Scuffle Hill Road.