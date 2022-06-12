Artistic bench installments placed around MHC

Artists Ed Dolinger, Jacob Smith, Meritha Alderman and Page Turner worked together to make four new creative benches scattered around the Martinsville and Henry County area.

Before the start of the pandemic, the benches were originally intended to be a part of the Benches for MHC project through an AIR Institute workshop hosted by Piedmont Arts. The workshop participants came up with the idea for this project to place artistic benches at different bus stop locations around town.

Originally, the funding was split between two projects, the bench project and one centered around a performing arts project, Dolinger said. As a result of the pandemic shutting down, the full amount of funding was dedicated to the bench project.

Dolinger added that the committee just had one meeting before the pandemic put a hold on the project. Post-pandemic, the committee was no longer in existence, adding a layer of difficulty in the process of organizing the project and bringing it to completion, he said.

“Jake and I came up with a generic bench that could take flat drawings” and turn them into benches, Dolinger said. The benches were made with a plasma cutter out of steel, Smith added, after they met with the artists to talk about their different designs and elevate their two-dimensional drawings into 3-D bench design.

Part of the work on this project involved Dolinger researching the bus stops in the area to see which ones could potentially work for this project. He said that many of the stops wouldn’t work because there was no room for a bench.

Dolinger and Smith completed the first bench themselves to act as a prototype and provide an example that would help the other potential artists with their proposals. That bench is the one outside the Martinsville library. It is in the shape of a book and displays two Dr. Seuss-themed illustrations on the back, which is shaped like pages.

Dolinger and Smith also designed the birdhouse bench in front of the Henry County Administration Building.

Alderman, a former student of Dolinger, created the design for the bee bench which will eventually be place at Piedmont Arts. The bench is currently at the One Starling Bed and Breakfast, where it was place for the 2022 Historic Garden Week Tour.

The back of her bench is designed to look like bee wings, making it look like the person sitting on the bench has his or her own set of wings. The bottom displays a honeycomb pattern that spans the seat of the bench and flows down the legs.

“It was a little different than I imagined,” Alderman said. “But I really like the design.”

Alderman is a trained painter and also completes mixed media projects, including making portraits with dryer lint such as the one that is in current the Expressions exhibit at Piedmont Arts. She said that she submitted a design for the bench to “get a different perspective.”

“Since this piece is so functional, people can actually use it and be a part of the art,” she added on why these art installments are important to have in the community.

The final bench, by Turner, is displayed right at the front entrance sign of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. It features multiple swirling ammonite fossils that span the back of the chair and travel down to the legs.

Smith said that to design this bench from the pencil drawing that Turner submitted he scanned ammonites and vectorized those, which Smith said means creates a path for the machine that makes the bench to cut out.

Dolinger and Smith both expressed interest in doing more projects like this, especially in smaller places like Martinsville and Henry County. “People just care about it more,” Smith said.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

