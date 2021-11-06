Axton woman honors veterans with cards

Memories of military service have been among the topics of conversation in the Cassada home in Axton during these past few weeks.
Dawn Cassada has been filling out dozens of cards for veterans and addressing envelopes on her kitchen table. On a recent Saturday her granddaughter, Kirrah Cassada, and some young friends joined her, signing cards and coloring in bookmarks to include with them.
Cassada sends cards to veterans on each Veterans Day and Christmas. ”They’re always so glad to get them,” she said.
She keeps a list of specific veterans for the Veterans Day cards and mails them individually. The list grows each year, with veterans she knows and other people tell her about.
“Anybody who has a name and address, give it to me and I’ll put it on a list and get a card,” she said. She can be reached at 276-732-0138 or dawnygirl22@gmail.com.
The Christmas cards go to veterans in Veterans Administration medical centers. That’s a group effort, involving friends from Mount Vernon Baptist Church. “Everybody chips in,” she said.
She leaves boxes of cards for families to take home to sign and return to her for the delivery. She’s noticed some of the congregation chip in to provide more boxes of cards. “The more I get, the better it is,” she said.
“The important thing is getting them a card from somebody.”
Each hospital has its own way of distributing the cards. At the Salem hospital, each veteran gets his card on the tray when a meal is served.
“One year, I collected tins and filled them full of goodies,” she said.
Appreciation for veterans goes beyond cards.
“I tell the kids to thank a veteran whenever they see them,” she said. “It’s just something I’m very passionate about.”
Her father, Arthur Berger of Hurt, served in three wars: World War II, in the army in Germany; the Korean War, stationed in Puerto Rico with the navy; and Vietnam, from 1966 to 1967.
After his return from World War II, her father studied civil engineering at Virginia Tech. He worked for a few years in Detroit before joining the navy. He was an officer.
“Except for Vietnam, we went everywhere he went,” Cassada said: somewhere new every 2 years. “I loved it.”
When her father served in Vietnam, she said, he “could not carry pictures or his wedding ring,” to protect himself from any vulnerability should he be captured.
“We used to call it ‘going to the country’” when they’d visit the Berger relatives in Hurt. “I never dreamed I’d live here,” said Cassada, who lives in Axton.
She was born in Michigan. The places she’s lived include Puerto Rico, Morocco and a small navy base on the Tennessee/Kentucky border.
“Growing up in the service and knowing the sacrifices” people in the military make has given her an appreciation.
One of those sacrifices was that he would volunteer to be on duty on holidays so the other servicemen could be home with their families. When it was on a small base, “as an officer he could do round and come home. Anyone else would have to stay,” she said.
Her husband, Larry Cassada, was one of many of his family to serve: “My grandma sent four boys” to war: two to World War II, one to Korea and one to Vietnam, he said. “I was getting drafted, so I joined.”
He was in the army from 1973-76, serving in Japan during the Vietnam War. He did “Morse code and direction-finding,” he said. “We would watch the North Vietnamese to see if they would move.”
“The poor countries could send Morse code halfway around the world on 3 watts,” he said. “You had to have a big receiver” to pick up the signals.
Sometimes the Russians, who were relatively close, would tease them, he said.
“Russian fighting jets would play with us. They would zoom in to find out what we knew and how quickly we could react.