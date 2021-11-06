Axton woman honors veterans with cards

She was born in Michigan. The places she’s lived include Puerto Rico, Morocco and a small navy base on the Tennessee/Kentucky border.

“Growing up in the service and knowing the sacrifices” people in the military make has given her an appreciation.

One of those sacrifices was that he would volunteer to be on duty on holidays so the other servicemen could be home with their families. When it was on a small base, “as an officer he could do round and come home. Anyone else would have to stay,” she said.

Her husband, Larry Cassada, was one of many of his family to serve: “My grandma sent four boys” to war: two to World War II, one to Korea and one to Vietnam, he said. “I was getting drafted, so I joined.”

He was in the army from 1973-76, serving in Japan during the Vietnam War. He did “Morse code and direction-finding,” he said. “We would watch the North Vietnamese to see if they would move.”

“The poor countries could send Morse code halfway around the world on 3 watts,” he said. “You had to have a big receiver” to pick up the signals.

Sometimes the Russians, who were relatively close, would tease them, he said.