Back to regular programing at BHC: The Southern Gentlemen perform at the first event since the pandemic

The Bassett Historical Center started back with normal programming for the first time since the pandemic with a performance from The Southern Gentlemen on Tuesday morning.

Johnny Johnson formed the Southern Gentlemen in 1999. The Collinsville-based band plays bluegrass and bluegrass gospel with a mixture of original songs and covers and are based in Collinsville.

During the show, Johnson introduced members Charlie Hughes, Bobby Whitlock and Bill Luster. The fiddle player was absent because he “chose to make money today,” Johnson chuckled.

During the pandemic, the band has “struggled, but made it through,” said Johnson in conversation after the show. The band lost two members and many gigs were cancelled, but things are now “starting to pick up again.”

“I like The Southern Gentleman. They’re always a good show,” said Darnell Scruegs, a member of the audience.

They played a wide variety of songs, from “Home Sweet Home,” “I’ll Break Out,” “Matterhorn,” “Shenandoah Break Down” and Merle Haggard’s “The Way I Am.” During a quick intermission, the band took various requests for songs from the audience and then played them on the spot.

The audience broke into applause after a bass guitar solo by Luster.

“Best entertainment I’ve had in a long, long time,” said Bobby Carter, a member of the audience.

Johnson added that he is “glad to see such a good turnout” and that he “always enjoys playing up here” because “a lot of good folk always come.”

In 2020, the last event that was cancelled because of the pandemic was supposed to be by The Southern Gentleman. It was only fitting that the first program once they return to regular programming was by the same band, said Bassett Historical Center Executive Director Fran Snead.

The center was closed from March to June 2021 but was then able to open up in July with special accommodations for the pandemic, she said.

For the safety of their guests, staff and volunteers, the center accepted visitors by appointment only. Masks were required up until around three or four weeks ago.

“People had no issue,” said Snead, with the special COVID-19 precautions. This was because, she said, they were put in place to keep everyone involved safe.

Snead said that the reason for their hesitance to open regularly and return to regular programing was based on the fact that many of the guests that come to the center are not just local but rather come from around the country.

She added that because they don’t know what their guests have come in contact with or where they come from, having people come in by appointments only was the best way for them to keep everyone safe.

Now that many other businesses are getting back to normal, they felt comfortable to do so at the center, she said.

Since they opened back up after the pandemic, they haven’t had to close their doors again, said Snead. “If someone comes and were not full, we’ll let them in.”

Concerning their programs, Snead said that they try to hit a wide variety. Tuesday’s music brought one of the largest crowds that they have seen.

On April 12, Debbie Youngman, a former librarian in Virginia and North Carolina schools, will be at the historical center to talk about her new book “Laughter in the Library.”

On May 10, Renae “Spring Morning” Wagoner, a Native American speaker and storyteller, will be at the historical center to present a program on Native Americans.

