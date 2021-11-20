The popular Bassett Band Boosters Annual Fall Craft Show is underway this weekend at Bassett High School. It opened Saturday and will be open from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. See more pictures on www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
Bassett Band Boosters Craft Show
- RICK DAWSON, SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
