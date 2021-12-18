Bassett youth group saves popular local Christmas display

This Christmas season, teenagers spent an afternoon making possible the Christmas display that had so delighted their generation through childhood.

The youth group of First Baptist Church of Bassett set up the inflatables and lights at 166 Ridgewood Road in Bassett, at the home of Sharon and Mike Peters.

The Peters’ property is on the road to Campbell Court Elementary School, and bus drivers have been known to stop in front of the house for the children to get good looks at it. At night, the display is lit from dark until 10 p.m., and the Peters have welcomed visitors to stop and walk through it.

The Peters moved to Bassett from Florida, where they also had put up Christmas displays, in 2008. They’ve been putting up the display each year since – and continuing to add to their display through the years.

“But this year it was just too much for us to do and we considered quitting,” Sharon Peters said.

Then a friend suggested she contact the youth group for help.

“I contacted the leader and told her of the problem. The youth group surprised her that they knew where the house was. They have grown up seeing the decorations and were more than willing to help,” Mrs. Peters said.

When Melodie Craig, a youth leader and the wife of First Bassett’s Youth Pastor Billy Craig, received the message and called Peters back, “she was just so sweet and excited about that possible opportunity” of the kids helping, Mrs. Craig said.

The Craigs live in North Carolina – she does occupational therapy at Rich Acres, G.W. Carver and Drewry Mason elementary schools, and he does IT for Laurel Park Middle School and Axton Elementary School. Their children are Morgan, a junior at Magna Vista High School (MVHS); Chandler, an eighth-grader at Laurel Park Middle School; and Ethan, a fourth-grader at Drewry Mason Elementary School. They have been part of the church since 2017.

Mrs. Craig said she had not been aware of the excitement that surrounds the famous display, but when she brought it up to the kids in the youth group, “Quite a few of the kids were like, ‘Yeah, I know where that is.’ They knew a lot about it, growing up, especially the kids going to Campbell Court.”

Having enjoyed the display since they were young children made the kids “really excited about that,” Craig said.

On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving the kids set up more than three dozen inflatables, ranging from a Santa Sleigh that is 17 by 14 feet to Mickey Mouse at 3 feet tall.

“We had an amazing time” putting up the decorations, Craig said. The Peters “were so gracious and so thankful about us doing it. You could just feel that they were happy about having somebody there to help out. It made you feel good that they’re doing that for other people.

“Them doing it for other people and us being able to do that to help them was a wonderful experience.”

“I remember seeing them every year while in elementary school and enjoyed them so much and was happy to be able to help put them up for others to see,” said Jenna Meadors, who usually rode to Campbell Court with her grandmother, Cheryl Meadors, who was a teacher there, and sometimes on the bus. Jenna is a junior at Bassett High School (BHS).

“I felt like I was making a difference for the community because they love seeing them every year,” said Ava “Mar” Richardson, who added that she always enjoyed seeing inflatables and other Christmas decorations when she was a child. She is a freshman at BHS.

“I enjoyed helping such a nice couple that takes their time and money every year to give the kids in the one community a Christmas wonderland,” said Chandler Craig.

Morgan Craig said, “I loved being able to contribute my time and effort into helping a couple that does something special for the Bassett community every year.”

Other kids involved were Ryan Kenney, a sophomore at Martinsville High School; Paxton Tucker, a senior at MVHS; Ava Walker, a freshman at MVHS, and Linsey Helms, a fourth-grader at Meadow View Elementary School.

After the teenagers had set up the winter wonderland, Mrs. Peters “wanted to give the youth a pizza party,” Craig said, so they went out for pizza.

Last weekend the youth group returned – this time, as visitors at night, to walk around and get the full experience. “They loved it,” Craig said.

Mrs. Peters said visitors have been enjoying the display during these past few weeks. “When you here a small child’s squeal seeing the lights and characters, it makes the world stand still and for just a minute or two there is peace,” she said.

Santa Claus even came once, and visiting children got their pictures taken with him.

Before making the drive out there, “watch the weather,” Peters said: The couple let down the inflatables if the wind is over 8 miles per hour.

The youth group won’t be back to take the decorations down, because the Peters have a man who always does that for them, Craig said. He just doesn’t put them up because putting them up is physically more difficult than putting them away.

“We just cannot say enough good things about the youth and how respectful and hardworking they are,” Peters said. “We made a donation to the group and understand from their leader they already have made plans to use it for the community.”

“This might be something we can do every year,” Craig said.

