George Bell, a former Harlem Globetrotter and one of the world's tallest men alive, visited Patrick Henry and Albert Harris Elementary Schools in Martinsville this week to encourage students to stand tall against bullying.

Bell talked about various types of bullying students might encounter and gave suggestions for what students could do if someone tries to bully them or if they see someone being bullied.

Bell encouraged students to be kind to those who were being bullied and to tell an adult if they witness bullying taking place. "You must always tell," he said.

He also admitted that he was a bully himself as an elementary student and talked about some of the factors that might cause a student to become a bully.

After each presentation, Bell talked with students and posed for pictures photos with every class at each school.