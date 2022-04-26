 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BHS "Sounds of the Stage: A Broadway Revue"

Bassett High School theater students will present "Sounds of the Stage: A Broadway Revue" Saturday evening, with dinner beforehand. The program features songs the students chose as their favorites, from shows including "Wicked," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Waitress."

The cast are Ryan Merrill, Trinity Hylton, Gabe Divers, Eydie Kenny, Isaac McKissick, Emma McColl and Davis Scott.

Jennifer Manzano is the stage manager, and Bryanna Ortiz-Ortiz is the assistant stage manager. Gregory Holmes is the music director, and Penny Decker is the accompanist. Justin Kline is the artistic director. Lydia Hinsen is the sound board operator.

The 45-minute show is rated PG. Graduating members of the Class of 2022 will be recognized after the show.

Tickets are online and can be linked from the web version of this article. Tickets to the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are $5. The dinner by Brenda's Catering is served from 5:30-7 p.m. and has an additional fee. The meal will be spaghetti, salad, bread, sweet tea and brownie.

Davis Scott

Scott
Emma McColl

McColl
Eydie Kenny

Kenny
Gabe Divers

Divers
Isaac McKissick

Divers
Ryan Merrill

Merrill
Trinity Hylton

Hylton
