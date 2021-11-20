Bingo! at Fontaine Ruritan Club

The room is quiet and concentration intense Tuesday nights -- interrupted with occasional gleeful shouts of "Bingo!" -- during the Fontaine Ruritan Club's bingo games, which start at 7 p.m. The bingo games have been played each week for years -- in fact, the fathers of several of the club members who organize the games now were one-time club presidents who worked the bingo games a generation ago, including Robin Rigney's father, Otis Compton, and Ray Martin's father, Ray Martin Sr. Money raised from bingo supports a range of community efforts such as five $500 scholarships this year, books for Rich Acres Elementary School projects, Community Service Awards for first responders and a Christmas door decoration contest at county elementary schools.