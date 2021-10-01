Blue Jeans & Bling set for Oct. 16

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will hold its annual fundraiser, Blue Jeans & Bling, from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, on the courtyard of the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza.

The dress code is casual with some splash.

Meals by Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar will feature pulled pork barbecue, baked beans, coleslaw, corn bread and apple and peach cobblers. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Music will be by RagTop, the cover acoustic duo of Jim and Renee Oliphant, performing adult contemporary, soft rock, rhythm & blues and classic American standards with earthy styling.

Two silent auctions will feature items donated by local businesses and individuals: one live at the event, and another online at https://app.galabid.com/bluejeansbling2021, which will end at the event.

Tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 at the door, or $250 for a table of eight. Each ticket includes two drinks of beer or wine, and a cash bar will be available.

Tickets can be purchased from any band member; at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; by calling 403-5361; and by emailing mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Proceeds of the event help support the society’s monthly lecture series, welcome classroom field trips, maintain the Historic Henry County Courthouse and host traveling exhibits from other museums.

