Strickland to talk about book, ‘Moonshine and Salteens’

Retired teacher to be at BHC on May 9

Brenda Strickland will talk about her first novel, “Moonshine and Salteens,” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Bassett Historical Center. The program is free to the public.

The book tells the story of Shirley Dalton, a retired educator who lives in a town known for making good moonshine. She and her retired friends call themselves the “Salteens,” because they enjoy visiting salt caves at the beach. There, they uncover a murder, and their amateur investigation leads to the discovery of more.

Strickland is a former resident of Henry County and a retired teacher from Henry County and Martinsville. She holds many degrees and has written nine nonfiction teacher resource books.

She will have copies of her books available to purchase.