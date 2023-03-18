New book

Ammier Perez (pen name Silvius Grisáceo Cuervo) of Martinsville has published his first book. He describes it as: “’Outsiding The Wolf: A Lullaby for Crows’ is a uniquely written gothic fiction and anthology horror book, riddled with poems written as spoken poetry and short stories inspired by folklore and is NOT your average poetry book. These series of short stories display characters struggling with mysterious forces and the sinister horrors that plagues their dark world, battling with their inner demons looking into the symbolism of the darker side of the human psyche. Come join Silvius Grisáceo Cuervo with their tales of what lies within the void.”

The book has lessons for all ages, he says, but he suggests parental guidance for the younger set.

The book “was made as an ode to the downtrodden and sad individuals of our dark world, and my relation to them, and I believe that through art and storytelling we can change certain parts of our world for the better,” Perez said.

The book ($16.10) will be available on Amazon.com and in the Books and Crannies section of The Ground Floor.

His Instagram is Silvius_gray_crow.

Scholarships

The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds traditional students of the Trust’s next deadline date of March 31 for the submission of scholarship applications.

Traditional students who reside in Martinsville/Henry, Caswell, Danville/Pittsylvania, Halifax and Rockingham Counties are encouraged to visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.