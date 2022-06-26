Building lessons: Lego camp at Spencer-Penn disguises learning as fun

Legos teach kids building, sure — but they also should teach imagination, acceptance and communication.

Those are among the points of the two-day Lego camp held last week at the Spencer-Penn Centre.

The first day’s theme was “Under the Sea,” and on the second day the kids built scenes of space and the solar system and, after snack time, were given the task of building a rocket ship.

“We get a little science lesson,” instructor Susan Haskins said. “What’s the biggest planet, which one is the closest to the sun, that kind of stuff.

“All we have is a theme. They can go anywhere they want to.”

The children worked in groups of four to six. After they finished their scenes, each group gave a presentation on its creation.

“It’s working on those skills of conversation,” Haskins said. “Everybody in the group has to share something,” even if just to say, “this is my rocket ship.

“If that’s all they’re going to say, that’s fine,” she said. “It’s huge to be able to communicate, so we’re working on that communication skill.”

Haskins said that an important part of the Lego class is for the other children to accept whatever someone else says a Lego is supposed to represent. For example, she said, if someone says that a rectangular Lego is a freeway or a circular green Lego is a helicopter landing pad, the other children have to see those blocks as those things.

“Whatever you say it is, is what it is and we have to accept it for that,” she said. “We would have kids that were brilliant, but when you give them a Lego and say ‘This is a freeway’ they’re looking at you like, ‘That’s not a freeway; it’s a Lego.”

“They can’t get past that literal sense of what it is,” Haskins said. “So it takes them past that literal sense, which I think it really cool … and a great way to get them out of their comfort zone.”

She said that the biggest thing she wants the children to take away from this program are “communication, cooperation and team-building.”

Her son Hunter Haskins and Kylie Minter helped as volunteers with the class.

“We’re having a good time. We’ve enjoyed this,” Haskins said.

The class started out with a cap of 10 children, but it was so popular that, Haskins said, she ended up with 31 students in total. This lead to the addition of another Lego class in July.

Haskins said that because of the popularity of the program, the Spencer-Penn Centre has purchased 12 additional pounds of Legos. She added that the goal is for every child to have their own box of Legos and their own starting building plate on which to build scenes.

“This is a process,” she said. “With anything, you’ve got to build it up … the encouragement to me this year was that we had such a great turnout and such a great interest in this particular class. It gave up the motivation to be able to order those things and know that we could use them.”

Next week, the center will hold sports camp but the class has already filled up. Some of the other programs that they will hold this summer include: Udderly Delicious, Let’s Stay Warm, What’s on Your Wall, SPCA Pet Ownership, SPC Rocks and More, Squishy World, Candy-Making and Rocket Camp.

For more information about the programs, contact spcevents04@gmail.com, and for general information about the Spencer Penn Center, contact spencerpenn04@gmail.com. The center’s phone number is 286-957-5757.

