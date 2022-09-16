Bulletin Word Search Game

Hello friends! Many people have called in to say they miss Wonderword. We certainly understand. Here is an experiment: A homemade word search, developed and shared by a local Good Samaritan. The creator said she did her best, but it’s much harder than it looks. She certainly can’t do it in that clever way Wonderword had of having an extra word once all the other words have been found. She couldn’t get in all the words she meant to. This was the best she could manage. Now it’s your turn: Please write or call in (info@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801 ext. 2430) to let us know if you liked this and would like to see it again, or if it just wasn’t worth the bother. We promise feelings won’t be hurt. This is just an effort by good-hearted people to do something for friends (and a stranger is a friends we just haven’t met yet). If you would like to develop and send in a word search, please make it 15 letters across by 15 letters down. The Bulletin can’t pay for it; this is simply in the spirit of fun. – Sincerely, Editor Holly Kozelsky