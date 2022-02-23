Chapman, Davis ready with finesse

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis are stepping up to the challenge of raising money for the arts at Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts.

The duo will dance the quick step and another freestyle dance during the dance competition, which takes place March 5 at Martinsville High School.

The quick step, a dance that is fast, flowing and sprinkled with changes in rhythm, is their assigned dance style. They will dance to “Big and Bad” by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. The other song to which they will dance is “Finesse” by Bruno Mars. Their coach is Catherine Rodenbough.

Chapman, formerly Demi Richardson, is a hairstylist in Rocky Mount. She was Miss P&HCC 2017 and has performed in several Patriot Players productions, including “Legally Blonde,” “The Little Mermaid” and “All Shook Up," many with Jane Leizer as choreographer.

Chapman said she thinks her acting experience will help her when it comes to the big day: "Acting has helped me greatly in expressing how I feel and want to portray the emotions in the dances themselves.”

Davis is involved with several companies in the area, including VA Bespoke, Hylton’s Wood Cooking Grill and Hairston Funeral Home. He also serves on the Piedmont Arts board of directors.

Davis’s only dancing experience includes playing The Michael Jackson Experience on the Wii but, he said, Dancing for the Arts is the perfect reason to learn some new dance moves.

“The best part of Dancing for the Arts for me has been the laughing and smiling at myself in the mirror while learning the dance moves at practice,” said Davis. “It has been a gut buster, I must say, but also a great outlet and experience the last few months.”

Before the pandemic, Davis had been practicing with another dance partner for the DFTA event originally scheduled for 2020. Chapman was new to DFTA when the dance competition was rescheduled for March 5, 2022, and practice for it resumed.

“Demi has an amazing spirit and has been a joy to partner with and cut a rug," he said. "She and Coach Cat have been pulling me out of my comfort zone for sure. Hopefully the crowd will be inspired and get up out of their seats to move and groove with us.”

The teams

• Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler dancing swing with coach Stacey Davis

• Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd dancing the paso doble with coach Jane Leizer

• Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson dancing the waltz with coach Stacey Davis

• Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams dancing the tango with coach Catherine Rodenbough

• Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg dancing the cha cha with coach Stacey Davis

• Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis dancing the quick step with coach Catherine Rodenbough

• Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky dancing the salsa with coach Shannon Hornsby

• Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank dancing the foxtrot with coach Jane Leizer

Voting

Your votes ($1 = 1 vote) benefit your favorite teams and raise money to support Piedmont Arts programming in Martinsville-Henry County. Each team's final score is made up of a combination of your votes and the judges’ scores. The team with the highest final score wins the grand prize. To double your votes ($1 = 2 votes), you can apply your total donation toward a Piedmont Arts membership. A $40 minimum is required for this option. Voting will be done on Piedmont Arts’ website, www.piedmontarts.org. Votes also will be taken during the event.

The event

DFTA will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Martinsville High School auditorium. Admission costs $10 for general and $25 for reserved.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.