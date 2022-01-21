 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Hill's murals are in Patrick Springs, Reidsville

Witha 25-minute drive in either direction from artist Charles Hill's home base of Martinsville leads to murals he has painted recently.

A new six-panel mural in Reidsville, N.C., pays homage to what was known as “The Block”, a once-thriving Black business community on the presently named Martin Luther King Drive. This area of town provided not only much needed services but also gave Blacks opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment from the 1930s to the 1980s, a press release states.

Hill created scenes from The Block using old pictures and a couple of books that had some of The Block’s history to serve as muse for his paintings.

The free-standing mural has six large hand-painted panels highlighting different scenes from The Block. The back of the panels tell the history of The Block as well as information about the mural scenes depicted. 

Just before Hill started the Reidsville mural, he had completed one at Pickle & Ash restaurant in Patrick Springs. It features a scene synonymous with Patrick County: picking peaches.

