Clyde Hooker Award nominations; Harold Knowlton Work and Nicodemus Hufford Art Scholarships, art contest for local students

Nominations

Piedmont Arts is seeking nominations for the 2022 Clyde Hooker Award. Nominees should be businesses or individuals that are involved in and support Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County.

The Clyde Hooker Award was established in 2003 and is named in honor of J. Clyde Hooker, Jr. for his generous support of the arts. To nominate a business or individual, submit a nomination form at PiedmontArts.org.

Art Scholarships

Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for its Harold Knowlton Work and Nicodemus Hufford Art Scholarships. Scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors and rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors from Martinsville-Henry County who are pursing a degree in the visual or performing arts at a accredited four-year institution. Learn more at PiedmontArts.org/info/art-scholarships.cfm.

Art contest

This art contest is for kids in grades K-12: “What does a healthy community mean to me?” The Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness is looking for artwork to use in its publication and marketing materials and to help decorate its clinics.

The art can be created with color pencils, crayon or markers, with color and creativity encouraged. Write on the back of each the student’s name, school and grade and a parent’s email address. Turn it in at your school’s main office by April 29. That is a two-week extension over a previously announced deadline.

