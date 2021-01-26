COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Delta Sigma Theta takes donations; Miss Henry County Fair pageant scheduled

Delta Sigma Theta takes donations
The Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., stationed recently at the Uptown Farmers Market site, collected donations of 231 pairs of socks and 63 blankets to be distributed to local charities.
“It is not easy helping the community with this pandemic, but we are being very careful,” chapter president Tia Stone said. “We wear our masks and gloves and remain contactless with donors.”
She added that it is always important, but especially now, to help the community.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is a non-profit organization of college-educated women committed to public service, with a primary focus on the Black community.
Henry County Fair pageant
Registration is open for The Miss Henry County Fair Pageant, which will be June 5 at the Henry County Recreation Center at 395 John Redd Blvd. in Collinsville.
The winner of the “Miss Category,” which is for ages 17 through 22, will be the official representative of the Henry County Fair, which is Sept. 22-25, a release from the fair board said. There are also eight other age categories from the “Beautiful Baby” through adults.
The Miss Category winner will receive a $500 scholarship and will compete in the 2022 Miss Virginia Fair Competition at The Omni Homestead Resort later this year. Each contestant in all of the age categories will receive a tiara and gift, and the winners will receive additional prizes from sponsor WZBB-FM (99.9).
For more information call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
The Henry County Fair will be on the grounds at Martinsville Speedway and will lead into the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25.