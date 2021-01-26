COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Delta Sigma Theta takes donations; Miss Henry County Fair pageant scheduled

Delta Sigma Theta takes donations

The Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., stationed recently at the Uptown Farmers Market site, collected donations of 231 pairs of socks and 63 blankets to be distributed to local charities.

“It is not easy helping the community with this pandemic, but we are being very careful,” chapter president Tia Stone said. “We wear our masks and gloves and remain contactless with donors.”

She added that it is always important, but especially now, to help the community.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is a non-profit organization of college-educated women committed to public service, with a primary focus on the Black community.

Henry County Fair pageant

Registration is open for The Miss Henry County Fair Pageant, which will be June 5 at the Henry County Recreation Center at 395 John Redd Blvd. in Collinsville.

The winner of the “Miss Category,” which is for ages 17 through 22, will be the official representative of the Henry County Fair, which is Sept. 22-25, a release from the fair board said. There are also eight other age categories from the “Beautiful Baby” through adults.