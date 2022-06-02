Community briefs: The late Jack Cox awarded; Jones sisters get scholarship

Ararat Ruritan

The Ararat Ruritan Club presented the highest award in Ruritan to Shelby Bondurant Cox in honor of her late husband and former Ruritan Jack Cox. Several members of the Cox family enjoyed the covered dish meal as prepared by members of the club prior to the presentation of the Tom Downing plaque.

Tom Downing was one of the founding members of Ruritan National, and the award given in his name is the highest honor bestowed upon a Ruritan.

Jack Cox along with countless former Ararat Ruritan Club members have been instrumental in creating a better understanding among people and through volunteer community service, made the Ararat community a better place in which to live and work, a release from the club states. The slogan of Ruritan is "Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service." Club membership represents a cross-section of the community in which the club serves, and is not restrictive with regard to occupation, social position, or any other specific criteria.

Having taken place during a regular business meeting, this award presentation was followed by discussions of the upcoming fundraisers and community service activities.

Monday nights are being dubbed "Rook Night" at the club building. Anyone is welcome to come play, at no charge, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Monday night, even if you don't have a partner.

The club honored local fire/EMS/police personnel as they celebrated Ruritan National's birthday on May 21. The event featured a cruise-in of local emergency vehicles and timeless classics, and bingo games were played.

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office conducted its quarterly Crime Watch meeting for Ararat on May 26 at the Ararat Ruritan Club building.

American flags were placed on local veterans' graves in honor of the Memorial Day holiday by some of the club's veterans.

The club will host a patriotic barn quilt painting class on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To reserve your spot and submit your design choice, email lisaorpheus@gmail.com.

The club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. and welcomes visitors.

For more information, contact Secretary Pamela Smith at 276-229-6931, message them on Facebook, or via email AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com for all things Ruritan.

Horsepasture Ruritan

The Horsepasture Ruritan Club awarded a $1,000 scholarship to each of two sisters. Olivia Jones received the Dalton-Wells Scholarship and Amanda Jones received the Bradshaw Family Scholarship. They are the daughters of Tammy and Ken Jones of Ridgeway and will attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Parks and Rec trip

Henry County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a trip Aug. 20-21 to Washington D.C.

On the first day the group will go to Great Falls, a national park situated on 800 acres along the banks of the Potomac River. They will also visit the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial, a World War I memorial and other sites and have a cruise on the Potomac River. In the evening, the group will visit the Air Force Memorial.

On the second day the group will visit the National Museum of the United States Army, and on the way home the group will stop at the National Air and Space Museum in Chantilly.

The cost of the trip per person is: $359 for double accommodations, $354 for triple, $349 for quad and $399 for single.

To register, call the Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4645 or 540-366-2888 or email Ernie Dale erniedale@aol.com.

