Count your many blessings and name them one by one

Someone has well observed, “There is no sadder day when an atheist is truly thankful and has no one to thank.”

But as I ponder the statement, one may not really expect an atheist to be thankful to the Lord anyway. But, as followers of Christ, we surely should be in all ways and at all times. Charles Jefferson said, “If Christians praised God more, the world would doubt Him less.”

The story goes that a farmer took some bad earth once and made things flourish on it. Showing his pastor, the minister was duly impressed. “That’s the tallest corn I have ever seen, and I’ve never seen anything as big as those melons before. Praise the Lord!” And so he went on all day praising God for what he had seen, every crop that had grown. Finally, the farmer couldn’t take it anymore and declared, “Reverend, I wish you could have seen this place when the Lord was doing it by Himself!”

Isn’t that like us? We like to congratulate ourselves for our own efforts and leave God out of the picture as much as possible. It seems hard for us to give God the proper thanks He deserves. And yet the only psalm in all the Bible that tells us to give thanks shows us in all the ways we should be giving thanks to God.

Psalm 100:1-5 invites the entire world to know and worship God. This is an invitation to praise Him.