Today in history: Sunday, Nov. 14
Today in history: Sunday, Nov. 14

1921: Margaret Dillard Spencer, became the bride of Dr. J. A. Shackleford of Martinsville; 1946: advertisement for a party dress from Mayfair Shop, Walnut Street; 1946: a 2-cent gasoline tax might be proposed to raise money for a 220/58 bypass; 2016, city to study on building its own power plant.

Today in history: Monday, Nov. 15
