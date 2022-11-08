 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darcell Battle honored; Pioneer's Award recognizes her influence in Martinsville music

Darcell Battle

Darcell Battle was honored with the Pioneer's Award for her promotion of gospel quartet music in Martinsville.

Darcell Battle was honored Saturday with the Pioneer's Award recognizing her as the first major gospel quartet promoter in Martinsville.

Her first concert in 2003 filled the Martinsville High School auditorium to capacity when Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC's performed, a press release states.

She has also brought in such groups as the Mighty Clouds of Joy of Los Angeles; the Fantastic Violinaires of Detroit; The Williams Brothers of Jackson, Miss.; Slim and the Supreme Angels; Doc McKenzie and the Highlites; The Gospel Four, The Gospel Legends, Paul Porter and the late Keith Wonderboy Johnson.

She also brought Pastor Marvin Sapp when his song "Never Would Have Made It" was at the top of the Gospel and Secular Music Billboard Charts to the Martinsville High School.

In September Darcell's Production honored some of the area groups with a concert for "Area Stellars" for their contributions of being a blessing to the region's churches and functions.

The honor was awarded during a concert featuring Pastor Tim Rogers of Arkansas, the Echoaires of Memphis, the Family Five, the Joy Bells and Lamar Brown and the Anointed Disciples. The concert was sponsored by Big Ken and LB Records of Danville and was held at Martinsville High School.

She is the wife of Gaston Battle, the pastor of Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries in Collinsville.

