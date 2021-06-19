Daughter follows father's footsteps into health care field

She also worked as a CNA at the Martinsville hospital in the summer of 2019 and also since her college graduation in May 2020. “I’ve working at the hospital with Dad ever since,” she said.

Since she got her professional start during the pandemic, “she didn’t have to go through a transition like everybody else in the hospital did,” he said. “We already did, but this was to another level” of keeping patients, families and staff safe from COVID-19.

“We were in the thick of things with the pandemic and number of patients we were taking care of. Now she’s coming out of it, seeing restrictions easing compared to what they were. That’s all she knew,” he said.

“It’s more of a transition for me now, going from strict COVID regulations to allowing visitors,” she said. “The face shield regulations have all been lifted. It’s becoming a work-friendlier environment. People are seeming more happy to see family,” and staff can interact more with patients.

Violent Mazurek is enrolled in an accelerated program at South College in Nashville, Tenn. That will give her a bachelor’s degree in science and nursing. She said she would like to stay in Nashville and, after a few years of working, enroll in a nurse practitioner program.