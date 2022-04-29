Delta Sigma Theta Martinsville Alumnae Chapter charter members honored with donation of books

The Blue Ridge Regional Library has new books thanks to the Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, in honor of their charter members.

The chapter’s president, Brenell Thomas, said during a ceremony Tuesday at the Martinsville Branch Library that the Arts and Letters Committee donated the book “in honor of the legacy of the women who began this chapter, the charter members of the Martinsville Alumni Chapter: Geraldine Duarte, Sadie Baldwin, Marjorie McDaniel, Mary McDaniel, Lula Johnson, Vergie Hobson, Margaret Carrington Hairston, Mattie Snead, Gertrude Edwards, Geraldine Crocker and the two initiates, Letha Vickers and Marion Lightfoot.”

The donation was made in their honor “as we continue our commitment to service, scholarship, sisterhood and social action.”

Delta Sigma Theta was incorporated on Jan. 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University by 22 “intelligent collegiate women,” Joyce Staples said. “This organization has persevered for 119 years. Sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action are the four prongs on which we continue to excel, along with our five programmatic thrusts: educational development, economic development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, political awareness and involvement in social action.

“The Arts and Letters Commission promotes literature and performing arts,” Staples said. “Today we honor them with 14 books – not 13 – I couldn’t help myself,” she said.

Books “entertain us, inspire us and inform us,” Staples said. “They take us on journey that we never have imagined. And I know Mrs. Margaret Carrington Hairston, a career librarian in the Martinsville city school system is smiling down on us right now.”

The books will be on display for two weeks, and then they will be available for checkout, Staples said.

“We’re just very thankful for the donations, especially this year with the budget cuts,” said Patty Eanes of the Blue Ridge Regional Library. “It was so nice and easy the way you did the choices and everything.”

The books are:

“The Case for LOVING: The Fight for Interracial Marriage” by Selina Alko, 2015

“Everything and Nothing: The Dorothy Dandridge Tragedy” by Dorothy Dandridge and Earl Conrad, 2000

“Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free” by Alice Faye Duncan, 2022

“Well-Read Black Girl” by Glory Edim, ed., 2018

“The 1619 Project Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson, 2021

“An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones, 2018

“Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot” by Mikki Kendall, 2020

“Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell” by Taj McCoy, 2022

“Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez, 2022

“Who Are Your People?” by Bakari Sellers, 2021

“Ordinary Light: A Memoir” by Tracy K. Smith, 2015

“Memphis: A Novel” by Tara Stringfellow, 2022

“Nina: A Story of Nina Simone” by Traci N. Todd, 2021

“Things Past Telling” by Sheila Williams, 2022

