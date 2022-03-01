DFTA: Deacon, Wilson ready to waltz for Dancing for the Arts

Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson will cut a rug for the arts at Dancing for the Arts Saturday in Martinsville High School.

Their assigned dance is the waltz, in which the partners dance elegantly in a closed position, doing a box step. They will dance to “Once Upon A December” from the animated film “Anastasia.” Their other song is “Dancing on the Ceiling” by Lionel Richie.

Their coach, Stacey Davis, says the duo is doing a wonderful job mastering the waltz.

“I’m so proud of them both,” said Davis. “The waltz is sometimes viewed as a less challenging dance because it seems slower, but that isn’t always the case. Their feet have to move fast while maintaining the flow and gracefulness of the dance. It is challenging, but they have worked so hard and it truly shows.”

Deacon stays busy with revitalization efforts in Uptown Martinsville as the executive director for Uptown Partnership, a non-profit organization committed to bringing residents and businesses to uptown.

When Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston asked Deacon to participate, Deacon said, she accepted because, “I thought that it was a great opportunity to raise funds for Piedmont Arts, which I consider to be an organization that is vital to our community.”

She said she is also grateful to have been paired with such an understanding partner.

“Having never done much paired dancing, I was pretty nervous when Jim and I got together for our first rehearsal,” said Deacon. “But any nervousness I had went away pretty immediately. Jim is not only a great dancer, he was patient and kind throughout all of our practices and I am so grateful that we were paired together.”

She added, “Jim will turn 79 this year and I couldn’t keep up with him. He’s now one of my heroes.”

Wilson, who owns a dental practice on Cleveland Avenue, said he is excited to show off his moves with Deacon.

“The privilege of dancing with Kathy has been most wonderful,” he said. “We practice and dance well together. If I had the opportunity of choosing a partner, it would have been Kathy.”

Though he has no notable experience dancing, he said he is ready to have fun and raise money.

“It’s an honor to represent Piedmont Arts through dancing,” he said. And to his competition he added, “Practice hard, and we will see you on the dance floor.”

The teams:

Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler dancing swing with coach Stacey Davis

Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd dancing the paso doble with coach Jane Leizer

Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams dancing the tango with coach Catherine Rodenbough

Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg dancing the cha cha with coach Stacey Davis

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis dancing the quick step with coach Catherine Rodenbough

Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky dancing the salsa with coach Shannon Hornsby

Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank dancing the foxtrot with coach Jane Leizer

Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson dancing the waltz with coach Stacey Davis

Voting

Your votes ($1 = 1 vote) benefit your favorite teams and raise money to support Piedmont Arts programming in Martinsville-Henry County. Each team’s final score is made up of a combination of your votes and the judges’ scores. The team with the highest final score wins the grand prize. To double your votes ($1 = 2 votes), you can apply your total donation toward a Piedmont Arts membership. A $40 minimum is required for this option. Voting will be done on Piedmont Arts’ website, www.piedmontarts.org. Votes also will be taken during the event.

The event

DFTA will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Martinsville High School auditorium. Admission costs $10 for general and $25 for reserved.