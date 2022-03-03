 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DFTA: Laughter keeps rehearsals fun - Hogg, Lackey keep the mood light as they dance for DFTA

Lackey and Hogg

Marlana Lackey (left) and Ian Hogg will dance cha-cha and a freestyle dance to “Cold as Stone” for Saturday’s Dancing for the Arts competition.

 Holly Kozelsky

Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg will dance cha-cha to a song which, Lackey said, represents both her personality and his illuminated art: “Glowing.”

They are preparing with the guidance of choreographer Stacey Davis for Dancing for the Arts, Piedmont Arts’ fundraising competition which will be held Saturday.

Each couple in the competition dances to an assigned style and one of their choosing. The cha-cha was their assigned; their freestyle dance is contemporary dance to a song called “Cold as Stone.”

Hogg, an artist famous for Christmas lights displays including the 30-foot tree at the corner of Starling and Mulberry, owns a computer consulting business.

He has experience with fancy footwork — on skis, but not the dance floor. He also is an avid outdoorsman and adventurer.

Participating in Dancing for the Arts has been an experience he will certainly remember, he said. Lackey said he keeps her smiling with lots of jokes and his famous line of “Don’t worry; we have plenty of time.”

After experience as a medical aesthetic cosmetic clinical director for Dr. Angela’s Cosmetic Skin Clinic, Lackey works independently as Balance of Creations LLC.

Unlike her partner, Lackey has experience dancing, with more than 10 years in ballet and ballroom. She said she also enjoys “exploring the great outdoors.”

“Despite having some personal setbacks during the pandemic,” Lackey said, “the show must go on, and the bond and real friendships our team trio has made during this will certainly go beyond this competition.”

The third member of the team is choreographer Stacey Davis.

Davis, who is coaching three teams this year, owned Infinity Dancewear before becoming a customer service representative at New College Institute. She is a lifelong dancer who has performed in many dance productions, such as with the Patriot Players.

“We want the audience to not just see us dance but to also be moved by the music and really feel our performances. After all, to dance is to feel,” Lackey said.

The teams:

Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler dancing swing with coach Stacey Davis

Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd dancing the paso doble with coach Jane Leizer

Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams dancing the tango with coach Catherine Rodenbough

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis dancing the quick step with coach Catherine Rodenbough

Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky dancing the salsa with coach Shannon Hornsby

Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank dancing the foxtrot with coach Jane Leizer

Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson dancing the waltz with coach Stacey Davis

Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg dancing the cha cha with coach Stacey Davis

Voting

Your votes ($1 = 1 vote) benefit your favorite teams and raise money to support Piedmont Arts programming in Martinsville-Henry County. Each team’s final score is made up of a combination of your votes and the judges’ scores. The team with the highest final score wins the grand prize. To double your votes ($1 = 2 votes), you can apply your total donation toward a Piedmont Arts membership. A $40 minimum is required for this option. Voting will be done on Piedmont Arts’ website, www.piedmontarts.org. Votes also will be taken during the event.

The event

DFTA will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Martinsville High School auditorium. Admission costs $10 for general and $25 for reserved.

