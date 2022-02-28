DFTA: Staples, Bires-Grodensky ready for salsa

Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky are ready to spin their way into the spotlight at the Piedmont Arts fundraiser Dancing for the Arts.

The duo will dance the salsa and another freestyle dance during the dance competition, which takes place Saturday at Martinsville High School.

Salsa, a Latin dance that began as a street dance to accompany salsa music, was the dance they ended up with through a drawing. They will dance that to “I Know You Want Me” by Pitbull. Their other song is “Lil’ Bit” by Nelly and Florida Georgia Line. Their coach is Shannon Hornsby.

Staples is a retired English teacher who has worked at Patrick & Henry Community College, Longwood University of New College Institute and Henry County Public Schools. She has also served on the Piedmont Arts Board of Directors and as board president and is active in the Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

When Staples was asked to participate in Dancing for the Arts, her first thought was “I can’t do this,” she said — but decided that she has done so much in the past to support Piedmont Arts that she might as well dance, too.

She said that some of her favorite projects at Piedmont Arts have involved sharing her love of literature with the community.

“When I was teaching at Patrick & Henry Community College, students in the children’s literature class created two Treasure Chests, Black History and Fight for Freedom.” Treasure Chests are classroom aids with lessons based on Virginia SOLs that can be checked out through Piedmont Arts.

She also looks forward to sharing her vast library at the museum each year, as part of the African American Read-In and Family Day.

“I recall the first African-American Read-In with Rev. Thurmond Echols and Mrs. Imogene Draper. I will always treasure that experience in sharing our knowledge of books written by African-American authors.”

Her partner Bires-Grodensky, or Mr. B-G as he is called by his students, is a third-grade teacher at Carlisle School. His only dance experience has been at weddings but, he said, he is ready to have fun and learn some new dances. He also thinks it is critical to support the arts, he said.

“Supporting Piedmont Arts is important because they are an organization that thrives on creating events and experiences for people in a time when the arts is being pushed to the side. Schools are becoming more about test scores than about expression and curiosity. Piedmont Arts helps to fill these gaps. They are wonderful and caring people that care about the community and have a passion for what they do.”

He added, “I could not ask for a better dance partner and a better dance coach. Joyce gives 150% every time she dances and Shannon gives 150% of her time, energy, and patience in making sure we are being the best that we can be. I am very excited for the night of the event and to show everyone what amazing things we have been working on.“

“Of course, Team Joyce and Josh would like your vote,” said Staples. “But we want the community to support any team that’s Dancing for the Arts. Piedmont Arts provides exhibits, programming, scholarships, classes, and more for our community.”

The teams:

dancing swing with coach Stacey Davis

dancing the paso doble with coach Jane Leizer

Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson dancing the waltz with coach Stacey Davis

dancing the tango with coach Catherine Rodenbough

Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg dancing the cha cha with coach Stacey Davis

dancing the quick step with coach Catherine Rodenbough

Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky dancing the salsa with coach Shannon Hornsby

dancing the foxtrot with coach Jane Leizer

Voting

Your votes ($1 = 1 vote) benefit your favorite teams and raise money to support Piedmont Arts programming in Martinsville-Henry County. Each team’s final score is made up of a combination of your votes and the judges’ scores. The team with the highest final score wins the grand prize. To double your votes ($1 = 2 votes), you can apply your total donation toward a Piedmont Arts membership. A $40 minimum is required for this option. Voting will be done on Piedmont Arts’ website, www.piedmontarts.org. Votes also will be taken during the event.

The event

DFTA will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Martinsville High School auditorium. Admission costs $10 for general and $25 for reserved.

