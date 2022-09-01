Diggin' up some grub

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Martin Clark, former Virginia circuit court judge from Patrick County, visited Piedmont Arts monthly Arts Guild meeting to answer questions and give out copies of his book “The Substitution Order.”
When Sarah Short isn't fulfilling her duties as education coordinator at Piedmont Arts, she enjoys spending time with her family and working on her hobby farm—full of a horse, a donkey, a peacock and goats.
1922, At Shackleford Hospital, Mr. Dent is recuperating from appendicitis; 1947, the Globmans plan another building; 1972, city arrests average 10 a day; 1997, too many goose droppings at Lake Lanier.
1922, $600 in prizes for kids at county fair; 1947, Martinsville tax assessment; 1972, fate of Collinsville police force to be decided by vote; 1997, gas increase.
1922, The Underselling Store opens; 1947, filling station attendant runs off would-be thief with a tomato; 1972, phone bills to increase from $7.35 per month to $11.05, with less for party lines; 1997, Princess Diana dies.
For the past few weeks a paint crew has been painting fixtures in the Wall Street Alley, which has been repaved and had tables and benches ins…
A list of upcoming community events.
A list of upcoming community events.
A list of upcoming community events.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.