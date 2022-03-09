 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earl White string band

Earl White

The Earl White Stringband will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Piedmont Arts.

 SUBMITTED

Old-time string music comes to Martinsville.

The Earl White Stringband will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Piedmont Arts. The event will start with a reception at 6:30 p.m.

For more than 45 years, “Fiddlin’” Earl White has been a mainstay in the old-time, folk and dance community, a press release states.

Based in Floyd, White is one of few Black Americans preserving and playing the Appalachian old-time string band music that was once an essential part of Black culture and communities across the U.S., the release states.

White is an original and founding member of the famed Greengrass Cloggers. His style has been described as energetic, rhythmic and driving, which brings the audience to their feet to dance.

He has played with many of the finest old-time musicians, and his bands have shared traditional music with audiences across the country.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.

