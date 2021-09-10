 Skip to main content
Elks Club makes donation to K-9 program
Elks Club makes donation to K-9 program

Officers Howald and Blanks of the Virginia Conservation Police and their K-9 dogs, Skye and Bruno, recently had dinner at the Elks Lodge in Martinsville where they were presented with a donation for $1000 to support the K-9 program. Then Skye and Officer Howald gave a demonstration of how these animals are trained and how they work.

