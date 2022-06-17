Emily Vaught, 8 others crowned in Miss Henry County Fair Pageant

Emily Vaught has been named Miss Henry County Fair.
Vaught was among 35 competitors across nine categories in the Miss Henry County Fair Pageant. Winners were announced June 11 at the Henry County Recreation Center.
The "Miss" category in which Vaught competed is for ages 17 to 22.
Vaught will represent the fair throughout the year and will compete in the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant in January in Williamsburg.
The other winners are: Beautiful Baby (0-12 months), Lilly Coleman; Beautiful Baby (13-23 months), Avery Clifton; Wee Baby, Lennox Dalton; Little, Ember Stroud; Young, Khallie Hairston; Pre-teen, Natalie Moorefield; Junior, Keyasia Akridge; Miss, Emily Vaught; Ms., Joanie Petty; Miss Spirit, Peyton Booth; Miss Community Service, Avery Clifton; and Miss Personality, Nylla Hunnicutt-Dehart.