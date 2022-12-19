Engle: In memories, you can go home again

This is truly a short Christmas story, so here goes:

One present on my list to Santa was a doctor's kit. Opening those presents on Christmas morning, there was no doctor's kit. Yes, I was disappointed. I supposed I didn't meet the required criteria to receive that gift. In other words, I had been more naughty than nice.

One thing as adults we would like to capture is those early childhood feelings of excitement and anticipation at Christmas time.

Thomas Wolfe had it right. But, just maybe you can :go home again" with lasting memories of those times gone by.

Merry Christmas.

