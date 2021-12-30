 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Eurasian Eagle Owl gets new housing at Infinity Acres

  • 0

A new enclosure, “The Owlery Inn,” has been built for Athena, a Eurasian Eagle owl, at Infinity Acres Ranch in Ridgeway.

The owl is from a breeder in Pennsylvania, said Laure Steere of Infinity Acres, where Athena arrived in February 2018.

Eurasian Eagle owls are the largest breed of owls in the world, she said by email.

Owls that are not native to North America can be kept without licenses, she said, but “as exhibitors, we have State & Federal licenses.”

Jonathan Wood built the flight cage, and Brian Williams built a purple nesting box high in the cage, which is outfitted with some donated Christmas trees “for environmental enrichment.”

Athena “has educated many guests on the amazing qualities of raptors,” she wrote. “She is a stunning girl and admired by many. Appreciation and in-person observation of animals often stimulates individuals to develop a passion for conservation and environmental respect.”

People are also reading…

People can visit the animals at Infinity Acres by calling 276-358-2378.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert