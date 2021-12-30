Eurasian Eagle Owl gets new housing at Infinity Acres

A new enclosure, “The Owlery Inn,” has been built for Athena, a Eurasian Eagle owl, at Infinity Acres Ranch in Ridgeway.

The owl is from a breeder in Pennsylvania, said Laure Steere of Infinity Acres, where Athena arrived in February 2018.

Eurasian Eagle owls are the largest breed of owls in the world, she said by email.

Owls that are not native to North America can be kept without licenses, she said, but “as exhibitors, we have State & Federal licenses.”

Jonathan Wood built the flight cage, and Brian Williams built a purple nesting box high in the cage, which is outfitted with some donated Christmas trees “for environmental enrichment.”

Athena “has educated many guests on the amazing qualities of raptors,” she wrote. “She is a stunning girl and admired by many. Appreciation and in-person observation of animals often stimulates individuals to develop a passion for conservation and environmental respect.”

People can visit the animals at Infinity Acres by calling 276-358-2378.

