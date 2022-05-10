 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

"Expressions" returns with local art at Piedmont Arts

  • 0

"Expressions” returns to Piedmont Arts with a fresh showcase of artwork by local and regional artists. The exhibit will be open to the public May 28 through July 29.

“This is always an exciting exhibit,” said Director of Exhibitions and Marketing Bernadette Moore. “Artists from across the region plan their entries all year. We get a wide variety of work in different media and styles, so there is really something for everyone.”

Presented by Piedmont Arts and Lynwood Artists, “Expressions” is a judged exhibition that awards artists with prizes in seven entry categories, as well as purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best in Show (sponsored by Virginia Mirror Company). This year’s exhibition is judged by Gerry Bannan, professor of art at Patrick & Henry Community College.

King’s Grant, Lynwood Artists and Piedmont Arts will host an Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony in honor of "Expressions" on Friday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the museum. The awards ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance by May 31 by calling 632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.

People are also reading…

Artists interested in entering work in “Expressions” can find the entry rules at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org. Entries will be accepted at the museum on Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No early or late entries will be accepted.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

A wolf in sheep's clothing

A wolf in sheep's clothing

The lovely wisteria is in bloom now across Southside, brightening roadsides and stands of woods with its purple clusters. The fast-growing leg…

Donna's Plants

Donna's Plants

When Donna Prillaman owned Ridgeway Farm Market, she sold plants she grew in her greenhouse. Now she sells her plants direct to the public from her greenhouse.

Saufley house HGW tour

Saufley house HGW tour

The old Townes Home at 327 E. Church St., built in 1922 or before, has been completely redone inside since it was on tour in 2012.

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you move for freelance work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert