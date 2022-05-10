"Expressions" returns with local art at Piedmont Arts

"Expressions” returns to Piedmont Arts with a fresh showcase of artwork by local and regional artists. The exhibit will be open to the public May 28 through July 29.

“This is always an exciting exhibit,” said Director of Exhibitions and Marketing Bernadette Moore. “Artists from across the region plan their entries all year. We get a wide variety of work in different media and styles, so there is really something for everyone.”

Presented by Piedmont Arts and Lynwood Artists, “Expressions” is a judged exhibition that awards artists with prizes in seven entry categories, as well as purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best in Show (sponsored by Virginia Mirror Company). This year’s exhibition is judged by Gerry Bannan, professor of art at Patrick & Henry Community College.

King’s Grant, Lynwood Artists and Piedmont Arts will host an Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony in honor of "Expressions" on Friday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the museum. The awards ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance by May 31 by calling 632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.

Artists interested in entering work in “Expressions” can find the entry rules at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org. Entries will be accepted at the museum on Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No early or late entries will be accepted.

