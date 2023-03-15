Buried Alive!

Imagine, for a moment, that the powerful resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ happened in a different manner.

Imagine that they take His body down from the cross, carry Him to the tomb, begin to clean and wrap His body, just as in the Scriptural accounts. But in this alternate version, Jesus is raised from the dead right there in that moment, and He comes alive just after they have wrapped Him in the burial cloths. He begins squirming to get Himself free, declaring that He is alive, but those efforts go unheeded by those preparing His body. Then He hears the sound of the stone being rolled against the door of the tomb, as the room goes silent and dark. And all the while He is thinking “But I am ALIVE!”

I know that’s a terrifying prospect to think about. In fact I’m almost 100% sure that Jesus would never even allow such a thing to happen to Him. There is an innate fear in all of us of being, as we say, “buried alive,” whether intentionally by some crazed psychopath, or accidentally.

I mention all of this because it appears, to me, that many churches are ignorantly “burying alive” their members today. Those churches teach that a person is saved based on “faith alone” (which the Bible never teaches). And then after their old man of sin has died and Jesus has raised them to eternal life (supposedly), they bury them alive in the watery grave of baptism.

But we don’t bury living people in this country. No society does. We bury our dead. This is why the language that the inspired apostle Paul used in Romans 6 is so important. Romans 6:3-8 states “Or do you not know that as many of us as were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death? Therefore we were buried with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life. For if we have been united together in the likeness of His death, certainly we also shall be in the likeness of His resurrection, knowing this, that our old man was crucified with Him, that the body of sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves of sin. For he who has died has been freed from sin. Now if we died with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with Him.” (NKJV)

What happened at their baptism? Their old man of sin died when they decided to turn from their sins (we call this repentance) and then they buried that old man in the waters of baptism, and came up out of that water to then walk in newness of life. And Paul says that when they did this they 1) Died with Christ, 2) Were buried with Christ, and 3) Were raised with Christ. If baptism is a burial of a dead sinner, and persons are saved at the point of belief only, then why are churches burying their members alive?

I suspect it is simply out of ignorance — that churches today have forgotten that baptism was “for the remission of sins” (Acts 2:38, Acts 22:16).

Paul used this same language in Colossians 2:11-12 “In Him you were also circumcised with the circumcision made without hands, by putting off the body of the sins of the flesh, by the circumcision of Christ, buried with Him in baptism, in which you also were raised with Him through faith in the working of God, who raised Him from the dead.” (NKJV)

Paul calls baptism “the circumcision of Christ.” The old man of sin has been killed and is buried with Him in that water, and then we are raised with Him “through faith in the working of God.” Biblical faith, a living faith, is trusting God enough to actually do what He says.

Please reach out to us if we can help you find salvation in Christ.