Celebrations of Easter in the Martinsville area

First Baptist East Martinsville, 1043 E Church St., Martinsville, will celebrate Resurrection Sunday with “Park & Praise” at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Smith River Sports Complex amphitheater. That service will be in strict compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Drive, Martinsville, is having in-person Easter worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, following guidelines for masks and social distancing. The service also will be offered http://www.foresthillspc.com for those who cannot worship in person.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have in-person Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m. in the chapel. A nursery is being provided during the service. Sunday morning worship is at 11 in the sanctuary. Seating is marked off for your safety, and masks should be worn. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are available. Drive-in worship is available for the 9 and 11 a.m. services in the church parking lot on FM93.7. You can listen to the services over www.mccabebaptist.com.