Celebrations of Easter in the Martinsville area

GOOD FRIDAY
Morning Star Holy Church will have a church-wide Fast Day on Good Friday.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have a 15 minute prayer drive-in at 6:45-7 p.m. on Good Friday, broadcast over Facebook Live and WHEE-AM (1370).
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce St, Martinsville, will have Good Friday services, with Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at 7 p.m.
HOLY SATURDAY
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce St, Martinsville, will have Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m. Saturday.
DRIVE-THRU EASTER CELEBRATION
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a drive-thru Easter celebration at noon-2 p.m. Saturday, with prizes, Easter eggs, etc. Stay in your car and follow the steps of Jesus. For more information, call 276-629-2964 or email forttrialbc@gmail.com.
EASTER DRAMA
Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will hold a backlit Easter drama, "Glow for Jesus," at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Admission is free. CDC guidelines for masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley, Axton, will have an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday.
EASTER SUNRISE SERVICES
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have a sunrise service at 7 a.m. in the cemetery, with congregational singing and a message, then Sunday school followed by worship service at 11 a.m.
Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, will have Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fuller Memorial Baptist Church, 1204 Askin St., Martinsville, will have a sunrise service at the church front lawn at 7 a.m. Sunday, followed by worship in the sanctuary at 11. No Sunday school. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES
Morning Star Holy Church will have Easter services at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live and also via conference call at 605-313-4978 The code is 703170.
Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, will hold their drive-in worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Seating is also available inside the Social Hall.
Fuller Memorial Baptist Church, 1204 Askin St., Martinsville, will hold morning worship will follow in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. No Sunday school. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will hold drive-in service Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. All COVID restrictions will be observed.
First United Methodist Church will livestream its Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. over YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have in-person service at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Please call 276-632-3431 by noon on Friday to register your name and number of attendees. Social distancing and masks are required. This service also will be livestreamed through Facebook.
Starling Avenue Baptist, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have two options for worship on Easter morning. At 9:30 am there will be an outdoor service with safety protocols (masks and distancing) as well as an 11 a.m. virtual service at bit.ly/YouTubeSABC.
First Baptist East Martinsville, 1043 E Church St., Martinsville, will celebrate Resurrection Sunday with “Park & Praise” at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Smith River Sports Complex amphitheater. That service will be in strict compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Drive, Martinsville, is having in-person Easter worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, following guidelines for masks and social distancing. The service also will be offered http://www.foresthillspc.com for those who cannot worship in person.
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have in-person Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m. in the chapel. A nursery is being provided during the service. Sunday morning worship is at 11 in the sanctuary. Seating is marked off for your safety, and masks should be worn. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are available. Drive-in worship is available for the 9 and 11 a.m. services in the church parking lot on FM93.7. You can listen to the services over www.mccabebaptist.com.
Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have in-person services at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Safety protocols, including wearing of masks and social distancing, will be followed. There is a drive-in service (88.3 FM) for those who want to stay in their cars. For more information, call 276-252-4514.
First Presbyterian Church on Kings Road, Collinsville, will resume live worship services on Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. Communion will be given during the service. COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect. Masks must be worn, and social distancing applies. The online services will continue as well and may be accessed at first-presbyterian-collinsville-va.org
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will have drive-in Easter worship at 11:30 a.m. Holy Communion will be administered in this service. The service will also be on Facebook Live beginning at 10:30 a.m. and WHEE-AM (1370) at 9:10-9:40 a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce St, Martinsville, will have Easter Sunday regular Mass at 10:30 a.m. (English) and 1 p.m. Mass (Spanish) on Sunday.