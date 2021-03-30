Celebrations of Easter in the Martinsville area

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have in-person Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m. in the chapel. A nursery is being provided during the service. Sunday morning worship is at 11 in the sanctuary. Seating is marked off for your safety, and masks should be worn. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are available. Drive-in worship is available for the 9 and 11 a.m. services in the church parking lot on FM93.7. You can listen to the services over www.mccabebaptist.com.

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have in-person services at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Safety protocols, including wearing of masks and social distancing, will be followed. There is a drive-in service (88.3 FM) for those who want to stay in their cars. For more information, call 276-252-4514.

First Presbyterian Church on Kings Road, Collinsville, will resume live worship services on Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. Communion will be given during the service. COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect. Masks must be worn, and social distancing applies. The online services will continue as well and may be accessed at first-presbyterian-collinsville-va.org