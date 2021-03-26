Easter events

Drive-thru Easter celebration
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will have a kids’ Easter drive-thru at 2 p.m. Saturday, with Easter bags handed out.
Palm Sunday
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 Church St., Ext., Martinsville, will celebrate Palm Sunday with an outdoor worship service on the front lawn. Bring a lawn chair and hear the story of Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem and his arrest and crucifixion. For updates based on weather visit www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville Details on signing into Zoom are available at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Maundy Thursday services
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live.
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, will have a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Thursday. For information, call 276-632-2609. Social distancing and masks will be required, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce St, Martinsville, will celebrate Holy Thursday with a bilingual mass at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Good Friday
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce St, Martinsville, will have Good Friday services on April 2, with Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce St, Martinsville, will have Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m. April 3.
DRIVE-THRU EASTER CELEBRATION
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a drive-thru Easter celebration at noon-2 p.m. on April 3, with prizes, Easter eggs, etc. Stay in your car and follow the steps of Jesus. For more information, call 276-629-2964 or email forttrialbc@gmail.com.
Easter Drama
Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will hold Backlight Easter Drama “Glow for Jesus” at 6 p.m. April 3 and 10:45 a.m. April 4. Admission is free. CDC guidelines for masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.
Easter egg hunt
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley, Axton, will have an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. April 3 at the church.
Easter Sunday services
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce St, Martinsville, will have Easter Sunday regular mass at 10:30 a.m. (English) and 1 p.m. mass (Spanish) on April 4.
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have in-person service at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Please call 276-632-3431 by noon on April 2 to register your name and number of attendees. Social distancing and masks are required. This service also will be livestreamed through Facebook.
Starling Avenue Baptist, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have two options for worship on Easter morning. At 9:30 am there will be an outdoor service with safety protocols (masks and distancing) as well as an 11 a.m. virtual service at bit.ly/YouTubeSABC.
First Baptist East Martinsville, 1043 E Church St., Martinsville, will celebrate Resurrection Sunday with “Park & Praise” 8 a.m. April 4 at Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater. That service will be in compliance with safety guidelines.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Drive, Martinsville, is have in-person Easter worship at 11 a.m. April 4, following guidelines for masks and social distancing. The service also will be offered http://www.foresthillspc.com for those who cannot worship in person.