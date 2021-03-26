Easter events

Easter Sunday services

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce St, Martinsville, will have Easter Sunday regular mass at 10:30 a.m. (English) and 1 p.m. mass (Spanish) on April 4.

First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have in-person service at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Please call 276-632-3431 by noon on April 2 to register your name and number of attendees. Social distancing and masks are required. This service also will be livestreamed through Facebook.

Starling Avenue Baptist, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have two options for worship on Easter morning. At 9:30 am there will be an outdoor service with safety protocols (masks and distancing) as well as an 11 a.m. virtual service at bit.ly/YouTubeSABC.

First Baptist East Martinsville, 1043 E Church St., Martinsville, will celebrate Resurrection Sunday with “Park & Praise” 8 a.m. April 4 at Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater. That service will be in compliance with safety guidelines.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Drive, Martinsville, is have in-person Easter worship at 11 a.m. April 4, following guidelines for masks and social distancing. The service also will be offered http://www.foresthillspc.com for those who cannot worship in person.