Fort Trial Baptist Church pastor retires after 22 years

Joseph “Joey” McNeill is retiring after 22 years as pastor of Fort Trial Baptist Church.

Joey and Darlene Craig McNeill and their daughters, Emily and MaryJo, came to Fort Trial after being missionaries in Brazil through the Southern Baptist Convention.

Under McNeill's leadership the church has reached across the community with the Caring by Sharing program, Trunk of Treats, and cruise-ins and Upward Basketball, which has reached hundreds of families.

The church has led and participated in disaster relief efforts in Louisiana, Florida and West Virginia as well as mission trips to Brazil, Costa Rica and Mali.

He also led the church to contribute several thousands of dollars toward mission efforts around the world.

“Joey came to Fort Trial at a time when the church needed a strong and supportive leader,” Chair of Deacon Leadership Larry Turner wrote in an email.

Turner wrote that McNeill was a leader active with church business, programs and ministering to members, and his emphasis of outreach helped cement the church’s role in the community His ministrations have helped church members and non-members alike through difficult situations.